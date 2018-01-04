Andy Murray withdraws from Australian Open after suffering setback with hip injury

Murray will have to wait to chase his first Aussie Open title.

Andy Murray, the former ATP No. 1 player in the world, has withdrawn from the Australian Open after also withdrawing from the Brisbane Invitational. Murray, whose 2016 season was cut short by a hip injury, is not yet content with where is rehab is, so he will not be playing in Melbourne.

Murray's last match was at Wimbledon, where he lost to Sam Querrey in five sets. The five-time Australian Open finalist has never won the Grand Slam event, though he has won three Grand Slams in his career. Melbourne has long been one of Murray's best events, so the lack of opportunity to play for a title is undoubtedly a tough pill to swallow. Furthermore, Murray is now ranked 18th in the world, and missing this Grand Slam should put him outside of the top 20.

Luckily for the Australian Open, when one door closes another opens. Serena Williams has intended to play in the Australian Open since she had her baby, and seems to be on pace to do so. Despite the injury to Murray, stars will still be on display.

Murray's timetable for now is uncertain, and the 30-year-old seems to be taking his rehab slow. Signs point to Murray playing in 2018 barring an unexpected setback, although a few more setbacks such as this one may drop Murray even further outside of the top 20.