Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are reportedly the proud parents of twins

Former tennis star Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are shockingly good at keeping things under wraps. Over the weekend in Miami, the couple reportedly welcomed twins into the world, named Nicholas and Lucy, per TMZ. Kournikova never even alluded to being pregnant. She's always been quiet on social media, so it stands to reason that she doesn't like people probing into her social life, and the same goes for Iglesias.

In fact, Iglesias' only tweet on Monday didn't even mention the twins. He was promoting tickets to his show in Argentina.

The pair's relationship has always been very private, which is genuinely impressive for a couple involving two people as public as they are. It's actually refreshing, in a way.

Kournikova was a successful doubles player in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She won the Australian Open twice -- in 1999 and 2002 -- and she made it to the French Open Finals in 1999 as well (all doubles).

Rumors of the pair dating go back to as early as 2001, and the two were thought to have been married and separated in 2007. Now, however, they appear to be very much on again.