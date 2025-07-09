World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will make the third Wimbledon semifinal appearance of her career when she faces American Amanda Anisimova on Thursday morning. Sabalenka survived a scare against Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals, rallying from a set down and erasing multiple deficits in the final set. She has now reached at least the semifinals in 10 of her last 11 Grand Slam appearances, advancing to the final in six of them. Anisimova is in her second career Grand Slam semifinal and the first in more than six years after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets on Tuesday.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Iga Swiatek (-160) in the 2024 French Open and Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open. Now, he has revealed his Anisimova vs. Sabalenka pick.

Best Thursday Wimbledon picks for Aryna Sabalenka vs. Amanda Anisimova:

Over 21.5 games (-110)

Over 21.5 games (-110 at DraftKings)

Sabalenka has been the most dominant player in women's tennis over the last few years, but grass has been her worst surface. She has never reached the Wimbledon final, and she was not at her best in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Anisimova is serving the ball well, getting broken just one time in the quarterfinals. She has the weapons to make this an interesting match.

"Anisimova actually leads the head-to-head 5–3, one of the few players with a winning record against Sabalenka," Onorato said. "She's beaten her on hard, clay, and indoor courts, and she knows how to absorb pace and counter with precision. This isn't a favorable matchup for Sabalenka, especially if her level dips even slightly."

