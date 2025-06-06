There will be a first-time French Open women's singles champion this year when No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 2 seed Coco Gauff on Saturday morning at Roland Garros. Sabalenka took down four-time champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, ending Swiatek's 26-match winning streak in this event. Gauff ended the Cinderella run of French wildcard Lois Boisson in the other semifinal, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win in just over an hour. The 21-year-old has made at least the quarterfinal in the last four editions of the French Open, but she is still seeking her first title.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Iga Swiatek (-160) in the 2024 French Open and Aryna Sabalenka (+225) in the 2025 Australian Open. Now, he has revealed his Sabalenka vs. Gauff pick.

Best Saturday French Open picks for Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka:

Over 21.5 games (-110)

Sabalenka 2-1 (+280)

Over 21.5 games (-110 at DraftKings)

These two stars have split their two career head-to-head meetings on clay, with both matches being decided in straight sets. This is shaping up to be the most competitive matchup yet, as Gauff and Sabalenka are in excellent form. Sabalenka played three sets against Madison Keys in the Australian Open final earlier this year, while Gauff needed three sets to beat Sabalenka to win her lone grand slam title at the 2023 US Open.

"The final sets up exactly how Sabalenka backers hoped: Aryna vs. Gauff, with the No. 1 playing arguably her best clay tennis of her career," Onorato said. "While the head-to-head sits even at 5–5, Sabalenka has taken control recently, winning three of their last four, including a very one-sided final in Madrid just weeks ago. Gauff does have that US Open final win over her, but on clay — and especially with Sabalenka's current form — this matchup tilts slightly in Aryna's favor."

Aryna Sabalenka 2-1 (+280 at DraftKings)

Sabalenka showcased her resiliency in the semifinals, bouncing back after dropping the second set to Swiatek. She crushed the four-time champion in the third set, handing her a bagel in less than 25 minutes. Gauff has come up short in the French Open final before, and nerves have been an issue for her at times during her young career. Sabalenka is the more experienced player on this stage, giving her the edge.

"Gauff continues to fight through the draw with her athleticism and defense, but hasn't faced this version of Sabalenka on this stage," Onorato said. "While we expect Gauff to push and keep it competitive, Sabalenka's current level gives her a small edge in what should be a tight, physical final."

