World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will try take care of business against unseeded Laura Siegemund in the 2025 Wimbledon women's quarterfinals on Tuesday morning. Sabalenka has faced a tiebreak in three straight matches, but she has not dropped a set this tournament. She is facing one of the surprises of the tournament in Siegemund, who has also won four matches in straight sets. The 37-year-old is the oldest first-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist in the Open Era.

Sabalenka is the -2800 favorite (risk $2,800 to win $100) in the Wimbledon odds, while Siegemund is the +1160 underdog. The over/under for total games is 18.5, and Sabalenka is favored by 6.5 games. Tuesday's match is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Centre Court in London.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open last month. Now, he has revealed his Sabalenka vs. Siegemund pick.

Best Tuesday Wimbledon picks for Aryna Sabalenka vs. Laura Siegemund:

Under 18.5 games (-115)

Sabalenka -6.5 games (+100)

Backing the Under has been a winning play for both of these players so far in this tournament, as they have each won all four matches in straight sets. Siegemund has not dropped more than six games in a match, beating Leylah Fernandez and Australian Open champion Madison Keys along the way. However, she is taking a huge step up in competition, and she was 0-6 against top-50 players on grass before this event.

"Laura Siegemund's surprise run has been one of the feel-good stories of the tournament—but this is where things get real," Onorato said. "Aryna Sabalenka is locked in, and this matchup is all bad for the German. Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 2–0, both wins in straight sets, and neither was remotely competitive. Her raw power and relentless pace overwhelm Siegemund's rhythm-based, slice-heavy game. On grass, where timing is everything, Sabalenka gives her no room to breathe."

Aryna Sabalenka -6.5 games (+100)

Sabalenka has reached the finals in three straight majors and has an 11-1 record in Grand Slam quarterfinals. She has nine career quarterfinals on this surface, including two at Wimbledon in her last two appearances. Siegemund only owned two main-draw wins at Wimbledon in previous years, and Sabalenka lost just nine total games in two previous head-to-head meetings between these players.

"Siegemund thrives on feel and variety, but she hasn't faced anything close to Sabalenka's intensity this fortnight. And with Sabalenka's serve clicking and her eyes on the title, there's little margin for error," Onorato said. "Rybakina is out, and Swiatek hasn't looked unbeatable. Sabalenka knows the moment is there—and she's not letting it slip."

