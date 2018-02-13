ATP reviewing Donald Young's claim that Ryan Harrison used racist language
The alleged incident occurred during an argument between the two on Monday night
A day after Donald Young and Ryan Harrison had a spat during the New York Open, the Association of Tennis Professionals is investigating a claim made by Young that Harrison used derogatory language towards him. Young lost in a sweep to Harrison on Monday night 6-3, 7-6; but took to Twitter after to level the accusation against Harrison.
There were arguments on the court throughout the match, with the one in question seemingly coming after Harrison went up 4-3 in the first set. The two argued over the umpire's stand, before meeting in the middle to continue the conversation.
After the match, Harrison said it was nothing but normal chatter during a match.
Neither player has said specifically what was said, but when the allegations came out, Harrison again took to Twitter to refute the claims.
In the announcement that it was investigating the matter, the ATP said in a statement: "The ATP takes any allegations of racial prejudice extremely seriously. A further review of all video and audio recording from the match will take place as this matter is investigated further."
Both players play under the U.S. flag, and the New York Open is a relatively small event. However, audio and video from the incident should be readily available -- plus the umpire that was right in the vicinity of the argument.
-
Bouchard does Q&A with Twitter date
It appears that Bouchard and her friend want a little bit of mystery surrounding their unlikely...
-
Serena Williams does Spartan race
Williams pulled out of the Australian Open this year, but she hasn't been resting on her l...
-
WATCH: Federer sheds tears in speech
The 36-year-old tennis star kisses his trophy and sheds tears in thanks after this weekend's...
-
Roger Federer wins Australian Open
After winning the first four games, Federer was put on his toes by Cilic
-
2018 Australian Open odds, finals picks
Sean Calvert specializes in picking Grand Slam events and locked in a pick for the Australian...
-
Wozniacki wins Austrlalian Open title
Wozniacki, 27, breaks through in a three-set marathon and will No. 1 in the new world rank...
Add a Comment