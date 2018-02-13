ATP reviewing Donald Young's claim that Ryan Harrison used racist language

A day after Donald Young and Ryan Harrison had a spat during the New York Open, the Association of Tennis Professionals is investigating a claim made by Young that Harrison used derogatory language towards him. Young lost in a sweep to Harrison on Monday night 6-3, 7-6; but took to Twitter after to level the accusation against Harrison.

I’m shocked and disappointed, Ryan Harrison, to hear you tell me how you really feel about me as a black tennis player in the middle of our NY match. I thought this was supposed to be an inclusive gentleman’s sport. — Donald Young Jr (@Yimlife1313) February 13, 2018

There were arguments on the court throughout the match, with the one in question seemingly coming after Harrison went up 4-3 in the first set. The two argued over the umpire's stand, before meeting in the middle to continue the conversation.

After the match, Harrison said it was nothing but normal chatter during a match.

Ryan Harrison post-match on the arguments with the chair umpires and Donald Young after his first round at @NewYorkOpen. pic.twitter.com/OukPQdK2qx — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) February 13, 2018

Neither player has said specifically what was said, but when the allegations came out, Harrison again took to Twitter to refute the claims.

The accusations made by Donald Young tonight following our match are absolutely untrue. I’m extremely disappointed that someone would say this in reaction to a lost tennis match. Any video/audio will 100% clear me and I encourage anyone with the available resources to find it. — Ryan Harrison (@ryanharrison92) February 13, 2018

In the announcement that it was investigating the matter, the ATP said in a statement: "The ATP takes any allegations of racial prejudice extremely seriously. A further review of all video and audio recording from the match will take place as this matter is investigated further."

Both players play under the U.S. flag, and the New York Open is a relatively small event. However, audio and video from the incident should be readily available -- plus the umpire that was right in the vicinity of the argument.