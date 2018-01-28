Australian Open 2018: Federer survives Cilic onslaught for 20th Grand Slam title

Roger Federer has won three of the last five major championships. Getty Images

Roger Federer has won his 20th career Grand Slam, as the 36-year-old wonder outlasted No. 6 Marin Cilic to win the Australian Open 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

After the first set, it looked like it would be smooth sailing for Federer, who won the first four games and took the set. However, Cilic stormed back to put Federer on his toes by winning the second set 7-6 with several incredibly hard-fought volleys.

After a strong start in the third set, Cilic stumbled, and Federer took control for the rest of the match. Cilic responded, digging himself out of a 2-0 hole in the fourth set and taking it 6-3. No stranger to adversity, Federer came back in the fifth set and found his serve to beat the inconsistent Cilic and secure his 20th Grand Slam.

"I'm so happy, it's unbelievable. The fairy tale continues for us, for me, and after the year I had last year, it's incredible," Federer said before his voice broke.

Federer is the second-oldest man to win a Grand Slam championship at 36 years and 173 days old, only behind Ken Rosewall, who won the Australian Open in 1972 at 37.

Federer ended the match as he played most of it: with a ball just a hair inside the line. Although Cilic was clearly the more mobile player, Federer's precision and patience ended up being the difference. It always felt like Cilic was in the match, but playing from behind against Federer is an incredibly daunting task, and it took its toll in the last set.

The match went on for over three hours, and both players were visibly exhausted by the end. Federer was jubilant after the match, flashing a huge grin and throwing his arms up while batting his racket in victory. Cilic hung in as long as he could, but once Federer found his serve again, Cilic couldn't keep up. After the fourth set, it felt like perhaps the tide had turned, but it wasn't to be for Cilic.

The second set, in fact, was the first that Federer lost all Open. Cilic was by far the highest ranked opponent he faced, and it showed in his resilience throughout the match.

Federer's 80 percent first-serve win percentage ended up being a key factor. Both players struggled on break points, with Federer converting 6 of 13 and Cilic finishing 2 of 9. Cilic came out on top in winners, gaining the edge 45 to 41, but Federer's 24 aces proved to be the difference maker.

Federer clearly had the Melbourne crowd on his side as the full assembly wanted to see him win his 20th Grand Slam. There were smatterings of applause for Cilic's points, whereas there was a collective gasp for every ball that Federer hit. The crowd was there to witness history, and they saw it.

It's Federer's sixth Australian Open title, tying him with Roy Emerson and Novak Djokovic for most all-time.

After the match, Cilic congratulated Federer, and he called the Open the "best two weeks of my life."

After giving everyone from fans to tournament organizers to Cilic himself thanks, Federer told the fans they made him "nervous." He concluded by thanking his team (and Cilic's) through tears and holding up the trophy once again, the latest chapter in one of the best careers, not just in tennis, but in all of sports.