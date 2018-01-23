Australian Open 2018: Tennys Sandgren denies affiliation with far-right movement

Sandgren will square off against Chung Hyeon in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night. USATSI

Australian Open quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren is hitting new levels of fame, and with success comes scrutiny. Sandgren has come under fire for some content on his social media feeds that tied him to the "far-right" or "alt-right" movement, which he has since deleted.

Sandgren said that he deleted several years of tweets to "move forward" and get a "cleaner start," according to the Associated Press.

At his post-match news conference, a match in which he beat No. 5 Dominic Thiem, Sandgren said that he found "some of the content was interesting."

Sandgren's Twitter account has now been scrubbed clean, barring one retweet of a 2013 article.

Sandgren was dodgy about the content of the tweets, particularly when he was asked about the infamous "pizzagate" scandal that occurred between 2016 and 2017, but he also said that he didn't "value" the things he retweeted.

However, it wasn't just retweets. According to The New York Times, Sandgren also posted in a thread about pizzagate that "it's sickening and the collective evidence is too much to ignore." But once again, Sandgren said that his social media habits don't reflect his views.

"(It's) not really specific `alt-right' content that I deem of value, I think that's very incorrect and I don't find information like that to be of value or to hold onto any of those things," he said, per the AP. "So it's not who I am as a person in any way."

Sandgren added that he knew his old content would be screenshotted, and that was OK. "People can screenshot, save and distribute everything they would like to," he said. "I know that, and that's fine. It is what it is. It's just something that I thought wouldn't be a bad way to kind of move forward."

When he was outright asked if he supported the alt-right movement, Sandgren was defiant. "No, I don't," he said, via The New York Times. "I find some of the content interesting, but no I don't. Not at all. No, as a firm Christian, I don't support things like that, no. I support Christ and following him and that's what I support."

Sandgren added that he is concerned about how he's perceived, particularly regarding a connection to the alt-right movement. "Honestly, it does concern me a bit," he said, per The New York Times. "Because it doesn't represent my viewpoints."

Sandgren's next match will be on Tuesday, against another surprise quarterfinalist in Chung Hyeon. He is trying to advance to the semifinals, in which he would play either Tomas Berdych and Roger Federer.