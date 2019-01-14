Australian Open 2019: Andy Murray receives outpouring of support after five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut
Murray turned in a gritty performance, but he came up just short
Andy Murray may have lost in the first round of the Australian Open to Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday, but it wasn't for lack of effort. The 31-year-old lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 6-2 in what may have been his last match in Melbourne -- or his last match period. Murray has already said he's retiring in 2019, but he does hope to play at Wimbledon one last time.
Although Bautista Agut played a great match himself, the crowd threw itself behind Murray, once one of tennis' Big Four alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner (two at Wimbledon, one at the US Open) came up short, but the tennis world had a ton of respect for his performance and his career.
Murray's mom, Judy, was also a big part of his tennis career, and she looked thrilled with her son's performance.
She even tweeted out a portrait of Sir Murray in knight's armor after the match.
Tennis stars paid tribute to Murray for his fantastic career, including his close friend Nick Kyrgios. Rafael Nadal, Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic and John Isner are among the other stars to appear in the video.
Murray himself said that it may have been his last match, and it was it was "an amazing way to end."
Other stars in sports gave Murray some credit, including Barcelona's Gerard Pique.
It may close the book on an amazing career for Murray, but he might have on last run in him as well. Murray wants to play at Wimbledon, but by his own admission he's been playing through pain. One thing is for certain: Whatever ends up happening, Murray has the full support of the tennis world at his back.
