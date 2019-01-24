Australian Open 2019: Novak Djokovic vs. Lucas Pouille semifinal time, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Novak Djokovic has been on an absolute tear since missing part of the 2017 season with an elbow injury. The ATP No. 1 won both Wimbledon and the US Open, and he's now trying to reach the Australian Open final. Djokovic will be playing against No. 28 Lucas Pouille on Friday morning for the opportunity to go up against Rafael Nadal. Pouille has already gotten further than he ever has in a major, with his previous best finish coming in 2016 with a pair of quarterfinal appearances. Djokovic, meanwhile, is striving for his seventh Australian Open win, which would be a record.

Right now, Djokovic's six Australian Open titles are tied with Roger Federer and Roy Emerson for the most all-time. Djokovic and Pouille haven't played each other before, so they hardly know what to expect. Djokovic has 72 title wins against Pouille's five, but the two have a fairly similar style. Both play a right-handed game with a two-handed backhand. Both lost their form at some point in the past two years, and both are still looking to rectify that. For Djokovic, it's already done. Pouille still has some work to do.

If Djokovic is able to advance, we would have a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup featuring two of the Big Four (now the Big Three with Andy Murray retiring). Federer, of course, beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals. Tsitsipas knocked out Roger Federer.

Watch Novak Djokovic vs. Lucas Pouille