Australian Open 2019 results: Andy Murray bounced in Round 1; Roger Federer takes care of business
In the women's bracket, Caroline Wozniacki also advanced with relative ease
The Australian Open kicked off in Melbourne on Monday, and Andy Murray is already heading home. The 31-year-old lost in five brutal sets to No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 6-2. Fatigue clearly set in for Murray, who has already announced that he'll be retiring in 2019 due to a lingering hip injury. For Bautista Agut, it's a big bounce-back from last year's US Open when he was knocked out in the first round. Murray received plenty of due credit for the gutty performance.
Murray's mom tweeted out some very sweet support for the waning star.
Roger Federer, meanwhile, took care of Denis Istomen in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Federer is looking to repeat at the Australian Open after winning it last year, but he faces staunch competition this year. He's now at 15 consecutive wins in Melbourne.
In the women's bracket, Caroline Wozniacki turned in a dominant performance of Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3, 6-4. Wozniacki is looking to snap a rough second-round streak against Johanna Larson on Tuesday. She lost in the second round at Wimbledon and the US Open, which ultimately led to her dropping her No. 2 seed to Angelique Kerber despite her winning her first career major at last year's Australian Open.
Petra Kvitova and Ashleigh Barty also won early matches to advance in the women's bracket.
