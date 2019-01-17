Australian Open 2019 results: Kei Nishikori survives five-set battle; Serena Williams cruises to next round

The Round of 64 at the Australian Open ended on Thursday morning, and although there were few surprises, there were some hard-fought matches. Among those matches was Kei Nishikori vs. Ivo Karlovic, a five-set marathon that required seven games won to decide each of the last four sets. Nishikori, the No. 8 seed on the men's side, ultimately came out on top 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 5-7, 7-6, and he now must turn around to play Joao Sousa.

Serena Williams had no such trouble against Eugenie Bouchard, winning a clean match 6-2, 6-2. While Bouchard did manage to break Williams' serve twice, Williams broke Bouchard's six times, leading to a decisive win. Williams' serve didn't seem to be at its best, but against both Tatjana Maria and Bouchard she appeared to use a more methodical approach.

Milos Raonic also had a tough time with Stan Warinka, winning a grueling four-set match 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6. Alexander Zverev had a similarly tough time with Jeremy Chardy, going up by two sets before needing five to put Chardy away. He was dominant in the deciding set, however, winning 6-1.

Dominic Thiem wasn't so lucky. Thiem retired after going down two sets to none and losing the first two games of the third set to Alexei Popyrin. Thiem joined Kevin Anderson and John Isner as the first three top-10 seeds to fall.

Novak Djokovic may not have looked as dominant as he did in the first round, but he did manage to sweep Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3, 7-5, 6-4. The match was a collision course in power serving, with Djokovic racking up 12 aces to Tsonga's 10. Tsonga, however, had just a 40 percent win percentage on his second serve, leading to five breaks from Djokovic.

On the women's side, Naomi Osaka breezed by Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-4 in an impressive win. Her next match will be against Hsieh Su-wei. No. 1 Simona Halep got a scare against Sofia Kenin, needing three sets for the second straight match to win 6-3, 6-7, 6-4. She'll have the dangerous Venus Williams next.

Garbine Muguruza survived against Johanna Konta in a three-set 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 win. The 2017 Wimbledon champ is looking to at least tie her best Australian Open appearance, a quarterfinal showing in 2017. Her next match will be against Timea Bacsinszky, who already has an upset of Daria Kasatkina under her belt in this tournament.

Here are the rest of the results from the Round of 64 at the Australian Open.

Men's singles results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

No. 4 Alexander Zverev defeats Jeremy Chardy 7-6, 6-4, 5-7, 6-7, 6-1

Alexei Popyrin defeats No. 7 Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-4, 2-0 (by retirement)

No. 8 Kei Nishikori defeats Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 5-7, 7-6



No. 11 Borna Coric defeats Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

No. 12 Fabio Fognini defeats Leonardo Mayer 7-6, 6-3, 7-6

No. 15 Daniil Medvedev defeats Ryan Harrison 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

No. 16 Milos Raonic defeats Stan Wawrinka 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6

No. 21 David Goffin defeats Marius Copil 5-7, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4

No. 23 Pablo Carreno Busta defeats Ilya Ivashka 6-2, 6-3, 7-6

Pierre-Hugues Herbert defeats No. 24 Hyeon Chung 6-2, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4

No. 25 Denis Shapovalov defeats Taro Daniel 6-3, 7-6, 6-3

No. 28 Lucas Pouille defeats Maximilian Marterer 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4

Alex Bolt defeats No. 29 Gilles Simon 2-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4

Joao Sousa defeats No. 32 Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-5, 4-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4

Filip Krajinovic defeats Evgeny Donskoy 6-4, 7-6, 7-6

Women's singles results