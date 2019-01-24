Australian Open 2019 results: Osaka advances to second straight Grand Slam final; Nadal off to men's final

Naomi Osaka has certainly shown that her US Open final appearance was no joke. The 21-year-old star is continuing her breakout with an appearance in the Australian Open final, notching a semifinal win against Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 on Wednesday night. Osaka has been nothing short of brilliant throughout this tournament, having played ranked players in her last four matches and beating all of them.

Her opponent will be Petra Kvitova, who came out on top against Danielle Collins 7-6, 6-0. Kvitova was dominant in the second set, and Collins only broke her serve once throughout the match. Kvitova broke Collins' serve four times, and she was above 70 percent on both her first and second serve winning percentages.

With a win, Osaka would become the WTA's No. 1 player. "I was expecting a hard battle," she said after the match, via The Telegraph. "I tried to regroup in the third set. Experience playing matches like this helped. I was so scared serving second serves. Somehow I made it."

Osaka served up a ridiculous 15 aces against Pliskova, but her fear on second serves was warranted. Although she won on 81 percent of her first serves, only 43 percent of her second serves got her games.

For the men, Rafael Nadal will be advancing to his fourth Australian Open final since notching his only win in Melbourne in 2009. Nadal took down Stefanos Tsitsipas, who saw his incredible run come to end 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. Nadal is yet to drop a set in this Open -- in fact, he's played only two tiebreakers. He'll go on to play the winner of Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille. Djokovic is vying for his seventh career Australian Open win, which would be a record. He's been similarly dominant throughout this Open as he continues what's been an incredible comeback, and he's trying to get to his third straight Grand Slam final.