Australian Open 2019 results: Novak Djokovic cruises; Simona Halep wins after rough start

Novak Djokovic showed that he hasn't missed a beat in 2019, as he came out Tuesday and dominated Mitchell Krueger in his first match of the Australian Open 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Djokovic finished with six aces to just two for Krueger, and only had his serve broken once. Djokovic, the top seed, is seeking his third straight major win and his seventh career Australian Open victory, a race in where he and Roger Federer are neck-and-neck.

Australian Nick Kyrgios was beaten by Milos Raonic in straight sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-4; marking another disappointing finish. Kyrgios sat out the French Open but he wasn't bounced in the first round of any of the other three majors last year, including the Australian Open where he made it to the fourth round. Kyrgios hasn't made it to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam in four years.

Dominic Thiem held on against Benoit Paire in a five-set match that it looked like Paire might pull off. After going down two sets, Paire stormed back for 7-5, 6-1 wins over Thiem. However, Thiem would win the fifth set to take it 6-4, 6-3, 6-7, 1-6, 6-3. Alexander Zverev picked up a dominant win of his own over Aljaz Bedene.

In the women's bracket, Simona Halep had an unexpected spot of trouble with Kaia Kanepi, who's not your average first-round draw for a No. 1 seed. Kanepi took the first set over Halep 7-6, however she dropped the next two and Halep moved forward despite a rocky start.

Naomi Osaka looked like she's returned to form against Magda Linette, winning 6-4, 6-2 in her opening match. Osaka picked up six aces and had a ridiculous 96 percent first serve first serve win percentage, leading to Linette breaking her serve just once. Both Williams sisters advanced as well, with Venus coming back from a set down to beat Mihaela Buzarnescu and Serena getting it done against Tatjana Maria.

Elina Svitolina turned in one of the best matches of the first round, winning 6-1, 6-2. She made it to the quarterfinals of last year's Open in Melbourne, and she's looking to do more as a No. 6 seed. Madison Keys also came out on top in straight sets, as she looks to get to another final.

Here are the full results from Melbourne.

Men's results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats Mitchell Krueger 6-3, 6-2, 6-2



No. 4 Alexander Zverev defeats Aljaz Bedane 6-4, 6-1, 6-4

No. 7 Dominic Thiem defeats Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-3, 6-7, 1-6, 6-3

No. 8 Kei Nishikori defeats Kamil Majchrzak 3-6, 6-7, 6-0, 6-2, 3-0 (by retirement)

No. 11 Borna Coric defeats Steve Darcis 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

No. 12 Fabio Fognini defeats Jaume Munar 7-6, 7-6, 3-1 (by retirement)

No. 15 Daniil Medvedev defeats Lloyd Harris 6-1, 6-2, 6-1

No. 16 Milos Raonic defeats Nick Kyrgios 6-4, 7-6, 6-4

No. 17 Marco Cecchinato defeats Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-0, 1-6, 6-7, 6-4

No. 21 David Goffin defeats Christian Garin 6-0, 6-2, 6-2

No. 23 Pablo Carreno Busta defeats Luca Vanni 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, 4-6

No. 24 Hyeon Chung defeats Bradley Klahn 6-7, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

No. 28 Lucas Pouille defeats Mikail Kukushkin 6-1, 7-5, 6-4

No. 29 Gilles Simon defeats Bjorn Fratangelo 7-6, 6-4, 6-2

No. 32 Philipp Kohlschreiber defeats Zhe Li 6-2, 6-2, 6-4

Pierre-Hughes Herbert defeats Sam Querrey 5-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-1

Leonardo Mayer defeats Nicolas Jarry 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3

Albert Ramos Vinolas defeats Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3

Ilya Ivashka defeats Malek Jaziri 4-6, 7-6, 6-1, 4-0 (by retirement)

Ivo Karlovic defeats Hubert Hurkacz 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6

Ryan Harrison defeats Jiri Vesely 6-0, 7-5, 6-3

Alex Bolt defeats Jack Sock 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Joao Sousa defeats Guido Pella 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 4-6, 6-2

Evgeny Donskoy defeats Laslo Dere 6-7, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6

Taro Daniel defeats Thanasi Kokkinakis 5-7, 4-2 (by retirement)

Maximilian Marterer defeats Gleb Sakharov 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

Stan Wawrinka defeats Ernests Gulbis 3-6, 3-1 (by retirement)

Alexei Popyrin defeats Mischa Zverev 7-5, 7-6, 6-4

Jeremy Chardy defeats Ugo Humbert 3-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 7-6

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga defeats Martin Klizan 6-4, 6-4, 7-6

Marius Copil defeats Marcel Granollers 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Women's results