Australian Open 2019 results: Rafael Nadal to face 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas in semifinals

The first leg of Australian Open quarterfinals is in the books, leaving six players in both the men and women's brackets. On Tuesday, Rafael Nadal continued his utter dominance over Frances Tiafoe, who made his first quarterfinal appearance after turning 21 on Sunday. Nadal looked as sound as ever in a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win. Tiafoe never broke Nadal's serve over the course of the match, while Nadal finished with four break points, just enough to look dominant in the win.

He'll be facing off against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has already taken down one titan of the sport in Roger Federer. Tsitsipas defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6. Taking down Nadal will be no easy task, but Tsitsipas started making headway during the second half of 2018. He's trying to continue that success and make his first career final after never making it past the fourth round in his extremely young career.

Nadal vs. Tsitsipas will take place on Thursday at Rod Laver Arena.

On the women's side, Petra Kvitova continued her unbeaten streak, notching yet another sweep over Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-1. Kvitova broke Barty's serve three times, putting together an impressive 75 percent win percentage on her first serve.

The United States' Danielle Collins will be playing in a semifinal match against Kvitova. Collins needed three sets to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 7-5, 6-1. It was an impressive match for the 25-year-old Collins, who got better as the match went on. Collins has beaten three ranked players so far in this tournament, including No. 2 Angelique Kerber, so she'll have to do it a fourth time to make it to her first career final. This Open is Collins' first time making it past the first round, making her streak more incredible.

Kvitova and Collins' semifinal match will be played on Wednesday.