Australian Open 2019 results: Roger Federer wins in tough sweep; Maria Sharapova dominates

The round of 64 kicked off on Tuesday night (in the United States) at the Australian Open, and there were a few surprises. One of those surprises wasn't that Roger Federer swept Dan Evans, but rather the fashion he did it in. Evans took Federer to the brink in each of the first two sets before Federer pulled away in the third, eventually winning 7-6, 7-6, 6-3. It was a hard-fought match from Evans, but ultimately Federer was too much for the 28-year-old.

In the women's bracket, Maria Sharapova looked like she had a return to form with a dominant performance over Rebecca Peterson. The No. 30-seeded Sharapova won 6-2, 6-1 after she blanked Harriet Dart 6-0, 6-0 in the round of 128. Sharapova looks like a threat early at this Open, as she seeks her first final appearance since 2015.

In the upsets category, Frances Tiafoe came out on top of No. 5 Kevin Anderson 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6. Anderson is coming off of a year in which he made two fourth-round appearances and made the finals at Wimbledon, so it's a disappointing finish. He hasn't made it out of the first round in Melbourne since 2015.

Continuing the trend of American upsets, Taylor Fritz beat No. 30 Gael Monfils in four sets 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6. Monfils played well, but ultimately three Fritz broken serves were the difference. Marin Cilic defeated Mackenzie McDonald in four sets as well, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4. Finally, early Wednesday morning Rafael Nadal took down Matthew Ebden in decisive fashion, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Joining Sharapova on the women's side, Sloane Stephens took down Timea Babos 6-3, 6-1 with a 75 percent second-serve win percentage to Babos' 26 percent. She broke Babos' serve five times, giving her a relatively easy win. Angelique Kerber also made short work of Beatriz Haddid Maia, serving up six aces to win 6-2, 6-3. Caroline Wozniacki took down Johnanna Larsson as well, netting herself a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Here are the full results from Tuesday night/Wednesday morning at the Australian Open.

Men's results

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats Matthew Ebden 6-3, 6-2, 6-2



No. 3 Roger Federer defeats Dan Evans 7-6, 7-6, 6-3

Frances Tiafoe defeats No. 5 Kevin Anderson 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6

No. 6 Marin Cilic defeats Mackenzie McDonald 7-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4

No. 7 Dominic Thiem defeats Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 1-6, 6-3

No. 10 Karen Khachinov defeats Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

No. 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Viktor Troicki 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5

No. 18 Diego Schwartzman defeats Denis Kudla 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7, 6-4

No. 19 Nikoloz Basilashvili defeats Stefano Travaglia 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov defeats Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5

No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut defeats John Millman 6-3, 6-1, 3-6, 6-7, 6-4

No. 26 Fernando Verdasco defeats Radu Albot 6-1, 7-6, 6-3

No. 27 Alex de Minaur defeats Henri Laakonsen 6-4, 6-2, 6-7, 4-6, 6-3

Taylor Fritz defeats No. 30 Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6

Andreas Seppi defeats Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Tomas Berdych defeats Robin Haase 6-1, 6-3, 6-3

Thomas Fabbiano defeats Reilly Opelka 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6

Women's results

No. 2 Angelique Kerber defeats Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-3



No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki defeats Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-3

No. 5 Sloane Stephens defeats Timea Babos 6-3, 6-1

No. 8 Petra Kvitova defeats Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-3

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeats No. 9 Kiki Bertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

No. 11 Aryna Sabalenka defeats Katie Boulter 6-3, 6-4

No. 15 Ashleigh Barty defeats Wang Yafan 6-2, 6-3

No. 19 Caroline Garcia defeats Zoe Hives 6-3, 6-3

Aliaksandra Sasnovich defeats No. 20 Anett Kontaveit 3-6, 3-6

Amanda Anisimova defeats No. 24 Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-2

Kimberly Birrell defeats No. 29 Donna Vekic 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

No. 30 Maria Sharapova defeats Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-1

No. 31 Petra Martic defeats Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 7-5

Maria Sakkari defeats Astra Sharma 6-1, 6-4

Danielle Collins defeats Sachia Vickery 6-3, 7-5

Belinda Bencic defeats Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 4-6, 6-2

