Australian Open 2019 schedule, dates: When does the Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne start and finish?
Serena Williams will be the player to watch as she seeks a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam
The Australian Open could be a return to normalcy for tennis, or it could simply reiterate that the new age is here to stay. Andy Murray is primed for a comeback while Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are looking for their seventh Australian Open titles. On the women's side, Serena Williams has her sights set on a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam.
Williams trails only Margaret Court in that category, and she came painfully close to tying her record last year in at Wimbledon and the US Open, losing in the final of both events to Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka, respectively. Williams is also playing in her first Australian Open since winning it in 2017.
Federer, meanwhile, is chasing his third straight Australian Open victory. He's been nearly unbeatable on the hard court in Melbourne, but Djokovic seems to have returned to form as of late. With that being said, there's a deep field of players that could unseat the two would-be record breakers for Australian Open titles.
Caroline Wozniacki is also looking to defend her title after winning her first career major at this event last year. However, up-and-comer Naomi Osaka will be out to show that she's here to stay in Grand Slam play after winning her first major at the US Open last year.
Here are some of the key dates to know for the 2019 Australian Open.
2019 Australian Open: Dates to know
- Jan. 10: Draw is made for the brackets
- Jan. 14-15: First round begins
- Jan. 26: Women's singles final
- Jan. 27: Men's singles final
