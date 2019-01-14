Australian Open 2019: Schedule for the Australian Open, dates, times, when are men and women's finals
What you need to know to follow the Australian Open
The Australian Open began on Monday, and Roger Federer is looking for his third straight Open win as Novak Djokovic chases his third straight major. Caroline Wozniacki, meanwhile, is trying to repeat after having a rough 2018 outside of her Australian Open win to earn her first career Grand Slam. Naomi Osaka is trying to build on her US Open win over Serena Williams to close out Grand Slam season in 2018, whereas Williams is chasing her 24th Grand Slam -- which would tie her with Margaret Court for the most all-time.
While the Open has already begun in earnest and some results are in, there's a full slate of tennis for the next two weeks. The women's singles final will be played on Jan. 26, whereas the men's singles final is on Jan. 27. If you want to watch live, you'd better tune in early. Matches will generally air around 3 a.m., but you can catch encores the next day if you want to watch without changing your sleep schedule.
Here are the dates and times for Australian Open coverage. Note: All matches begin in primetime the night before the dates listed.
Australian Open first round
- Dates: Jan. 14 and Jan. 15
- Times: 7 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Stream: Watch ESPN
Australian Open second round
- Dates: Jan. 16 and Jan. 17
- Times: 9 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Stream: Watch ESPN
Australian Open third round
- Dates: Jan. 18 and Jan. 19
- Times: 11 p.m. ET (Jan. 18) and 9 p.m. ET (Jan. 19)
- Channel: ESPN2
- Stream: Watch ESPN
Australian Open Round of 16
- Dates: Jan. 20 and Jan. 21
- Times: 9 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Stream: Watch ESPN
Australian Open Quarterfinals
- Dates: Jan. 21, Jan. 22 and Jan. 23
- Times: 9 p.m. ET (Jan. 22); 9 p.m. ET and 3:30 a.m. ET (Jan. 23)
- Channel: ESPN2
- Stream: Watch ESPN
Australian Open Semifinals
- Dates: Jan. 24 and Jan. 25
- Times: 10 p.m. ET (women's semifinals) and 3:30 a.m. (men's semifinal No. 1) (Jan. 24); 3:30 a.m. ET (men's semifinal No. 2) (Jan. 25)
- Channels: ESPN2 (women's semifinals), ESPN (men's semifinals)
- Stream: Watch ESPN
Australian Open Women's Final
- Date: Jan. 26
- Time: 3:30 a.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: Watch ESPN
Australian Open Men's Final
- Date: Jan. 27
- Time: 3:30 a.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: Watch ESPN
