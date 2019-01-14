Australian Open 2019: Schedule, scores, results, bracket, matches list, live stream, TV channel, how to watch online

The Australian Open began on Monday, and Roger Federer is looking for his third straight Open win as Novak Djokovic chases his third straight major. Caroline Wozniacki, meanwhile, is trying to repeat after having a rough 2018 outside of her Australian Open win to earn her first career Grand Slam. Naomi Osaka is trying to build on her US Open win over Serena Williams to close out Grand Slam season in 2018, whereas Williams is chasing her 24th Grand Slam -- which would tie her with Margaret Court for the most all-time.

While the Open has already begun in earnest and some results are in, there's a full slate of tennis for the next two weeks. The women's singles final will be played on Jan. 26, whereas the men's singles final is on Jan. 27. If you want to watch live, you'd better tune in early. Matches will generally air around 3 a.m., but you can catch encores the next day if you want to watch without changing your sleep schedule.

Here are the dates and times for Australian Open coverage. To view the full bracket for the Australian Open, click here.

First round

(All times are Eastern)

Men's singles (notable results)

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats James Duckworth 6-4, 6-3, 7-5

Reilly Opelka defeats No. 9 John Isner 7-6, 7-6, 6-7, 7-6

No. 5 Kevin Anderson defeats Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 Roger Federer defeats Denis Istomen 6-3, 6-4, 6-4



No. 6 Marin Cilic defeats Bernard Tomic 6-2, 6-4, 7-6

No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut defeats Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 6-2

No. 8 Kei Nishikori vs. Kamil Majchrzak (Monday, 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Mitchell Krueger (Tuesday, 3 a.m.)

No. 7 Dominic Thiem vs. Benoit Paire (Tuesday, 4:15 a.m.)

Women's singles (notable results)

No. 2 Angelique Kerber defeats Polona Hercog (6-2, 6-2)

No. 5 Sloane Stephens defeats Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-2



No. 8 Petra Kvitova defeats Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki defeats Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3, 6-4

No. 7 Madison Keys vs. Destanee Aiava (Monday, 7 p.m.)

No. 16 Serena Williams vs. Tatjana Maria (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)

No. 6 Elina Svitolina vs. Viktorija Golubic (Tuesday, 12:15 a.m.)

No. 1 Simona Halep vs. Kaia Kanepi Tuesday, 3 a.m.)

No. 4 Naomi Osaka vs. Magda Linette (Tuesday, 5 a.m.)

Second round

Dates: Jan. 16 and Jan. 17



Jan. 16 and Jan. 17 Times: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Channel: ESPN2



ESPN2 Stream: Watch ESPN



Third round

Dates: Jan. 18 and Jan. 19



Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 Times: 11 p.m. ET (Jan. 18) and 9 p.m. ET (Jan. 19)



11 p.m. ET (Jan. 18) and 9 p.m. ET (Jan. 19) Channel: ESPN2



ESPN2 Stream: Watch ESPN



Round of 16

Dates: Jan. 20 and Jan. 21



Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 Times: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Channel: ESPN2



ESPN2 Stream: Watch ESPN



Quarterfinals

Dates: Jan. 21, Jan. 22 and Jan. 23



Jan. 21, Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 Times: 9 p.m. ET (Jan. 22); 9 p.m. ET and 3:30 a.m. ET (Jan. 23)



9 p.m. ET (Jan. 22); 9 p.m. ET and 3:30 a.m. ET (Jan. 23) Channel: ESPN2



ESPN2 Stream: Watch ESPN



Semifinals

Dates: Jan. 24 and Jan. 25



Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 Times: 10 p.m. ET (women's semifinals) and 3:30 a.m. (men's semifinal No. 1) (Jan. 24); 3:30 a.m. ET (men's semifinal No. 2) (Jan. 25)



10 p.m. ET (women's semifinals) and 3:30 a.m. (men's semifinal No. 1) (Jan. 24); 3:30 a.m. ET (men's semifinal No. 2) (Jan. 25) Channels: ESPN2 (women's semifinals), ESPN (men's semifinals)



ESPN2 (women's semifinals), ESPN (men's semifinals) Stream: Watch ESPN



Women's final

Date: Jan. 26



Jan. 26 Time: 3:30 a.m. ET



3:30 a.m. ET Channel: ESPN



ESPN Stream: Watch ESPN



Men's final