Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams loses six straight games in final set to drop vs. Karolina Pliskova

In a stunning comeback, Karolina Pliskova defeated Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarterfinals 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. Pliskova was down 5-1 in the final set before storming back against Williams, whose normally dominant serve let her down in the home stretch. Williams lost four consecutive match points against Pliskova, who broke Williams' serve five times over the course of the match. Williams had had her serve broken five times total in the four matches preceding Tuesday's loss.

The loss dashes Williams' hopes of making her third straight Grand Slam final as she chases her 24th major win, which would tie her with Margaret Court for the most titles of all time. Williams lost against Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon and Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open in 2018 after returning for the French Open coming off of a frightening pregnancy that was fraught with complications.

Pliskova will advance to play Osaka in the Australian Open semifinals, with Osaka having defeated Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday night. Had Williams won, it would have been a rematch of September's U.S. Open final in which she called umpire Carlos Ramos a "thief."

On the other side of the bracket, Petra Kvitova will be playing against Danielle Collins. With Williams' elimination, Collins is now the last U.S. player standing in both the men's and women's singles brackets.