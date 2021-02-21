The 2021 tennis season has started as the 2021 Australian Open is underway. The Australian Open was one Grand Slam tournament that wasn't impacted by COVID-19 in 2020, but that certainly isn't the case this time around. The tournament was initially slated to begin on Jan. 18 and run until the 31st, but officials decided to postponed it three weeks as a result.

As for the action, the star-studded field is headed by the world's top player Novak Djokovic, who is looking to win his third consecutive Australian Open title. Djokovic also has a men's record eight Australian Open victories to his credit.

Rafael Nadal had a chance to make some history of his own. Nadal is tied with Roger Federer for the most men's Grand Slam singles title, but will miss the opportunity to get ahead after losing to No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal. Federer, on the other hand, is missing the Australian Open as he recovers from a serious knee injury. The Swiss star plans to return in March at the Qatar Open.

On the women's side of the bracket, defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin came into the tournament as the fourth seed, but lost to Kaia Kanepi in the second round (6-3, 6-2). Ashleigh Barty entered as the top-ranked player in the women's singles bracket. She lost in the quarterfinal to No. 25 Karolina Muchová.

Schedule

Sunday, Feb. 21

Men's Singles / Final

Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev, (7-5, 6-2, 6-2)

Saturday, Feb. 20

Women's Singles / Final

Naomi Osaka beat Jennifer Brady, (6-4, 6-3)

Friday, Feb. 19

Men's singles / Semi-final

Daniil Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, (6-4, 6-2, 7-5)

Latest results

Thursday, Feb. 18

Men's singles / Semi-finals

Novak Djokovic beat Aslan Karatsev, (6-3, 6-4, 6-2)

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Women's singles / Semi-final

No. 3 Naomi Osaka defeats No. 10 Serena Williams, (6-3, 6-4)

No. 22 Jennifer Brady beat Karolina Muchova, (6-4, 3-6, 6-4)

Men's singles / Semifinal

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat No. 2 Rafael Nadal, (3-6, 2-6, 7-6, (7-4), 6-4, 7-5)

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Women's singles / Quarterfinal

No. 10 Serena Williams beat No. 2 Simona Halep (6-3, 6-3)



No. 25 Karolina Muchová beat No. 1 Ashleigh Barty (1-6, 6-3, 6-2)

No. 22 Jennifer Brady beat Jessica Pegula (4-6, 6-2, 6-1)

Men's singles / Quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev (6-7, (6-8), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6, (8-6))

No. 4 Daniil Medvedev beat Andrey Rublev (7-5, 6-3, 6-2)

Monday, Feb. 15

Women's singles / Fourth round



No. 1 Ashleigh Barty beat Shelby Rogers (6-3, 6-4)

No. 25 Karolina Muchová beat Elise Mertens (7-6, 7-5)

No. 3 Naomi Osaka beat Hseih Su-wei, (6-2, 6-2)

Men's singles / Fourth round



Aslan Karatsev beat No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov (2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2)

How to watch the 2021 Australian Open

Dates: February 8-21

Time: Varies

Location: Melbourne, Australia

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV