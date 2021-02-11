Fans can get pretty wild at sporting events and we've seen it all from streakers, to people shouting at players from court-side seats to signs mocking teams. During the 2021 Australian Open, we saw another interesting fan moment, when a woman wanted to make her displeasure with Rafael Nadal known.

She gave him the middle finger and appeared to shout, "Hurry up, you OCD f—."

Tell us how you really feel.

The annoyance from the fan seemed to be because Nadal was talking too long (for her liking) to serve the ball.

Nadal appeared rather confused by the whole thing and pointed to himself while smiling saying, "Me?" before laughing it off.

As security was approaching, she was, well, doing whatever this is:

The saga ended when she got ejected from the match, and all Nadal could do was laugh.

The exchange occurred at Melbourne Park on Thursday when the no. 2-seed Nadal and Michael Mmoh faced off. Nadal beat Mmoh in the second round 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Fans ware allowed at the event due to the excellent job Australia has done controlling the coronavirus. The low numbers have allowed the country to partially return to normal.