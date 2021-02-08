The 2021 tennis season has started as the 2021 Australian Open is underway. The Australian Open was one Grand Slam tournament that wasn't impacted by COVID-19 in 2020, but that certainly isn't the case this time around. The tournament was initially slated to begin on Jan. 18 and run until the 31st, but officials decided to postponed it three weeks as a result.

Three different charter had passengers test positive for COVID-19 as they arrived in Melbourne.

As for the action, the star-studded field is headed by the world's top player Novak Djokovic, who is looking to win his third consecutive Australian Open title. Djokovic also has a men's record eight Australian Open victories to his credit.

In addition, Rafael Nadal also has a chance to make some history of his own. Nadal is currently tied with Roger Federer for the most men's Grand Slam singles title and can set the record with a win down under. Nadal has one Australian Open title under his belt despite reaching the finals on five different occasions. Federer, on the other hand, is missing the Australian Open as he recovers from a serious knee injury. The Swiss star plans to return in March at the Qatar Open.

On the women's side of the bracket, defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is ranked No. 4. Kenin's victory over Garbiñe Muguruza in last year's Australian Open finals was the first Grand Slam win of her career.

Ashleigh Barty is the top-ranked player in the women's singles bracket and will be looking to avenge her semifinal loss at the hands of Kenin. While WTA tournaments resumed in August, Barty decided to take the rest of the year off in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to watch the 2021 Australian Open

Dates: February 8-21

Time: Varies

Location: Melbourne, Australia

TV: ESPN