The 2021 tennis season has started as the 2021 Australian Open is underway. The Australian Open was one Grand Slam tournament that wasn't impacted by COVID-19 in 2020, but that certainly isn't the case this time around. The tournament was initially slated to begin on Jan. 18 and run until the 31st, but officials decided to postponed it three weeks as a result.

As for the action, the star-studded field is headed by the world's top player Novak Djokovic, who is looking to win his third consecutive Australian Open title. Djokovic also has a men's record eight Australian Open victories to his credit.

In addition, Rafael Nadal also has a chance to make some history of his own. Nadal is currently tied with Roger Federer for the most men's Grand Slam singles title and can set the record with a win down under. Nadal has one Australian Open title under his belt despite reaching the finals on five different occasions. Federer, on the other hand, is missing the Australian Open as he recovers from a serious knee injury. The Swiss star plans to return in March at the Qatar Open.

On the women's side of the bracket, defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin came into the tournament as the fourth seed, but lost to Kaia Kanepi in the second round (6-3, 6-2).

Ashleigh Barty is the top-ranked player in the women's singles bracket and will be looking to avenge her semifinal loss at the hands of Kenin. While WTA tournaments resumed in August, Barty decided to take the rest of the year off in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schedule

Thursday Feb. 11

Men's singles

Second round

No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Michael Mmoh (6-1, 6-4, 6-2)

No. 4 Daniil Medvedev beat Roberto Carballés Baena (6-2, 7-5, 6-1)

No. 21 Alex De Minaur beat Pablo Cuevas (6-3, 6-3, 7-5)

No. 16 Fabio Fognini beat Salvatore Caruso (4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6, (14-12))

Third round

No. 18 Grigo Dimitrov vs. Pablo Carreño Busta, 9:45 p.m.

No. 32 Adrian Mannarino vs. Alexander Zverev, 10:15 p.m.

No. 8 Diego Schwartzman vs. Aslan Karatsev, 11 p.m.

No. 23 Dusan Lajović vs. Pedro Martinez, 11:30 p.m.

Women's singles

Second round

No. 5 Elina Svitolina beat Coco Gauff (6-4, 6-3)

Jessica Pegula beat Samantha Stosur (6-0, 6-1)

Third round

No. 19 Marketa Vondroušová vs. Sorana Cîrstea, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Ann Li, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Garbine Muguruza vs. Zarina Diyas, 8:30 p.m.

No. 10 Serena Williams vs. Anastasia Potapova, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Naomi Osaka vs. No. 27 Ons Jabeur, 9:30 p.m.

Results

Wednesday, Feb. 10 | Second round

Men's singles

No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov beat Alex Bolt (7-6, (7-1), 6-1, 6-2)

No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Maxime Cressy (7-5, 6-4, 6-3)

Nick Kyrgios beat No. 19 Ugo Humbert (5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, (7-2), 6-4)

No. 15. Pablo Carreño Busta beat Jiri Vesely (6-3, 7-6, (7-3), 2-6, 6-4)

No. 32 Adrian Mannarino beat Miomir Kecmanović (6-1, 6-2, 6-4)

Feliciano Lopez beat No. 31 Lorenzo Sonego (5-7, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4)

No. 7 Audrey Rublev beat Thiago Monteiro, (6-4, 6-4, 7-6, (10-5))

No. 19 Karen Khachanov beat Ricardas Berankis, (6-2, 6-4, 6-4)

No. 24 Casper Ruud beat Tommy Paul, (3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 7-5)

No. 28 Filip Krajinović beat Pablo Andújar, (6-2, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4)

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Thanasi Kokkinakis (6-7, (5-7), 6-4, 6-1, 6-7, (5-7), 6-4)

Mackenzie McDonald beat No. 22 Borna Coric, (6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4)

No. 9 Matteo Berrettini beat Tomas Machac (6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3)

Women's singles

No. 3 Naomi Osaka beat Caroline Garcia (6-2, 6-3)

Simona Halep beat Ajla Tomljanović (4-6, 6-4, 7-5)

No. 15 Iga Świątek beat Camila Giorgi (6-2, 6-4)

No. 32 Veronika Kudermetova beat Varva Gracheva (5-7, 6-2, 6-2)

Sara Errani beat Venus Williams (6-1, 6-0)

No. 18 Elise Mertens beat Zhu Lin (7-6, (10-8), 6-1)

No. 6 Karolina Plíšková beat Danielle Rose Collins (7-5, 6-2)

No. 11 Belinda Bencic beat Svetiana Kuznetsova (7-5, 2-6, 6-4)

No. 25 Karolina Muchová beat Mona Barthel (6-4, 6-1)

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty beat Daria Gavrilova (6-1, 7-6, (9-7))

No. 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova beat Barbora Krejčíková (6-3, 7-6, (7-4))

No. 26 Yulia Putintseva beat Alison Van Uytvanck (6-4, 1-6, 6-2)

No. 28 Donna Vekić beat Nadia Podoroska (6-2, 6-2)

Kaia Kanepi beat No. 4 Sofia Kenin (6-3, 6-2)

No. 21 Anett Kontaveit beat Heather Watson, (6-7, (5-7), 6-4, 6-2)

No. 22 Jennifer Brady beat Madison Brengle (6-1, 6-2)

How to watch the 2021 Australian Open

Dates: February 8-21

Time: Varies

Location: Melbourne, Australia

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV