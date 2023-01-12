The first Grand Slam of the season is quickly approaching with the 2023 Australian Open starting on Monday, Jan. 16. The seeds and draws have been established, setting the stage for players to compete for a record pool of $76.5 million in prize money.

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal will be playing as the No. 1 seed while he attempts to defend his title. The Spanish star holds an all-time record 22 Grand Slams, but Novak Djokovic -- who has won at Melbourne Park a record nine times -- is just one Grand Slam title shy from tying him.

The two veterans are on opposite sides of the bracket, which means there is the possibility of a battle of the titans in the championship match. Djokovic was deported from Australia a year ago because of his unvaccinated COVID-19 status, but he is finally back in Melbourne.

The men's competition will be missing world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who pulled out due to a right leg injury sustained in training. Also missing will be Marin Cilic, a former finalist in Melbourne Park, due to an injury.

On the women's side, the 2022 Australian Open winner Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her singles champion as she retired from tennis last year. Venus Williams, who had been awarded a wildcard, was getting ready to compete in her 22nd Australian Open but had to pull out due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Naomi Osaka, who made a pregnancy announcement earlier this week, will also not compete this month.

A few stars will be absent but there will still be plenty of talent. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek -- the 2022 WTA Player of the Year -- had a breakout season last year and will look to continue that momentum. Last year she became the first woman to win two Grand Slams in one season since Angelique Kerber in 2016 by winning the French Open in June and the US Open title in September.

World. 2 Ons Jabeur will be competing, as will Coco Gauff -- who kicked off the year by winning all 10 sets she played in Auckland on her way to winning the ASB Classic.

Per the rule established by the International Tennis Federation last year, players from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete as individuals but not under their countries' flags or names because of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Here is all you need to know about the 2023 Australian Open:

How to Watch the 2023 Australian Open

Dates: Jan. 16 - 29



Jan. 16 - 29 Where : Melbourne Park, Australia



: Melbourne Park, Australia Watch : ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+



: ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Men's Seeding

Rafael Nadal (ESP) Casper Ruud (NOR) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Novak Djokovic (SRB) Andrey Rublev (N/A) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Daniil Medvedev (N/A) Taylor Fritz (USA) Holger Rune (DEN) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Cameron Norrie (GBR) Alexander Zverev (GER) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) Jannik Sinner (ITA) Frances Tiafoe (USA) Marin Cilic (CRO) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) Karen Khachanov (N/A) Nick Kyrgios (AUS) Denis Shapovalov (CAN) Borna Coric (CRO) Alex de Minaur (AUS) Diego Schwartzman (ARG) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) Daniel Evans (GBR) Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) Sebastian Korda (USA) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Women's Seeding

Iga Swiatek (POL) Ons Jabeur (TUN) Jessica Pegula (USA) Caroline Garcia (FRA) Aryna Sabalenka (N/A) Maria Sakkari (GRE) Coco Gauff (USA) Daria Kasatkina (N/A) Veronika Kudermetova (N/A) Madison Keys (USA) Paula Badosa (ESP) Belinda Bencic (SUI) Danielle Collins (USA) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) Petra Kvitova (CZE) Anett Kontaveit (EST) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) Liudmila Samsonova (N/A) Ekaterina Alexandrova (N/A) Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) Martina Trevisan (ITA) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Shuai Zhang (CHN) Victoria Azarenka (N/A) Marie Bouzkova (CZE) Elise Mertens (BEL) Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) Amanda Anisimova (USA) Qinwen Zheng (CHN) Karolina Pliskova (CZE) Kaia Kanepi (EST) Jil Teichmann (SUI)

Notable men's first-round matches:

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. No. 4 Novak Djokovic



Marcos Giron vs. No. 7 Daniil Medvedev

Filip Krajinovic vs. No. 9 Holger Rune

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Quentin Halys

Vasek Pospisil vs. No. 6 Felix Auger Aliassime

Tomas Machac vs. No. 2 Casper Ruud

No. 8 Taylor Fritz vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili

No. 5 Andrey Rublev vs. Dominic Thiem

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Jack Draper

No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz vs. Pedro Martinez

Notable women's first-round matches: