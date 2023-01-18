The 2023 Australian Open is officially underway as players compete for a record pool of $76.5 million in prize money. Heat and rain forced 22 matches to be rescheduled on Day 2, but the stars are pushing through as the competition continues.

Rafael Nadal was looking to defend his title as the No. 1 seed, but he fell to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. The veteran has been struggling with injuries and even skipped last year's Wimbledon due to an abdominal muscle tear. On Wednesday, his bad luck continued as he injured his hip during the second set. He was checked by the trainer and used a medical timeout. Nadal was clearly in discomfort but he did not want to forfeit the match.

This was Nadal's earliest exit from a Grand Slam since the 2016 Australian Open. The Spanish star has won a record 22 Grand Slams in his career, but Novak Djokovic, who has won at Melbourne Park a record nine times, is just one Grand Slam title shy of tying him. Djokovic was deported from Australia a year ago because of his unvaccinated COVID-19 status, but he is finally back in Melbourne. He won his first-round match 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 against Roberto Carballes Baena in two hours and two minutes.

The men's competition is missing world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who pulled out due to a right leg injury sustained in training. Also missing will be Marin Cilic, a former finalist in Melbourne Park, due to an injury.

On the women's side, the 2022 Australian Open winner Ashleigh Barty will not defend her singles title as she retired from tennis last year. Venus Williams, who was awarded a wildcard, was getting ready to compete in her 22nd Australian Open but had to pull out due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Naomi Osaka, who made a pregnancy announcement earlier this week, will also not compete this month.

A few stars will be absent, but there is still be plenty of talent. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek -- the 2022 WTA Player of the Year -- had a breakout season last year and will look to continue that momentum. She beat June Niemeier and Camila Osorio to reach the third round.

Last year, Swiatek became the first woman to win two Grand Slams in one season since Angelique Kerber in 2016 by winning the French Open in June and the US Open title in September.

World. 2 Ons Jabeur had an upset scare against Tamara Zidansek, but she pulled off a 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-1 victory. No. 7 Coco Gauff has also taken care of business with wins over Katerina Siniakova and Emma Raducanu. Gauff came in hot as she kicked off the year by winning all 10 sets she played in Auckland on her way to winning the ASB Classic.

Per the rule established by the International Tennis Federation last year, players from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete as individuals but not under their countries' flags or names because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Here is all you need to know about the 2022 US Open:

How to Watch the 2023 Australian Open

Dates: Jan. 16 - 29



Jan. 16 - 29 Where : Melbourne Park, Australia



: Melbourne Park, Australia Watch : ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+



: ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Notable men's second-round matches

No. 4 Novak Djokovic vs. Enzo Couacaud



No. 7 Daniil Medvedev def. John Millman 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

No. 9 Holger Rune vs. Maxime Cressy

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Rinky Hijikata 6-3, 6-0, 6-2

No. 6 Felix Auger Aliassime def. Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 2-6

No. 2 Casper Ruud vs. Jenson Brooksby

No. 8 Taylor Fritz vs. Alexei Popyrin

No. 5 Andrey Rublev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori

Mackenzie McDonald def. No. 1 Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5

No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz def. 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

Notable women's second-round matches

No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Shelby Rogers



No. 2 Ons Jabeur vs. Market Vondrousova



No. 3 Jessica Pegula def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

No. 9 Veronika Kudermetava vs. Katie Volynets

No. 7 Coco Gauff def. Emma Raducanu 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 4 Carolina Garcia vs. Leila Annie Fernandez

No. 10 Madison Keys def. Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-2

No. 6 Maria Sakkari def. Diana Shnaider 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

No. 1 Iga Świątek def. Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3

Men's Seeding

Rafael Nadal (ESP) Casper Ruud (NOR) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Novak Djokovic (SRB) Andrey Rublev (N/A) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Daniil Medvedev (N/A) Taylor Fritz (USA) Holger Rune (DEN) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Cameron Norrie (GBR) Alexander Zverev (GER) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) Jannik Sinner (ITA) Frances Tiafoe (USA) Marin Cilic (CRO) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) Karen Khachanov (N/A) Nick Kyrgios (AUS) Denis Shapovalov (CAN) Borna Coric (CRO) Alex de Minaur (AUS) Diego Schwartzman (ARG) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) Daniel Evans (GBR) Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) Sebastian Korda (USA) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Women's Seeding