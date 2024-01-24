Defending Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka have both advanced to the 2024 semifinals at Melbourne Park, and the next round is shaping up to be an exciting one.

American teenager Coco Gauff punched a ticket to her first ever Australian Open semifinal, where she will face Sabalenka. This will be a rematch of the 2023 US Open women's singles final, which Gauff won in three sets against the Belarusian star.

Their quarterfinals in Melbourne couldn't have been more different. Gauff survived an error-filled game against Marta Kostyuk with a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2 win that took three hours and eight minutes. Meanwhile, Sabalenka took less than an hour to claim her 6-2, 6-3 victory over Barbora Krejcikova. Sabalenka has been a force to be reckoned with in this tournament, dropping just 16 games and playing a combined 5.25 hours through five rounds.

Sabalenka said she's looking forward to facing Gauff because she "really wanted that revenge" and knows it will be a "great match."

The other women's semifinal match will be between No. 12 Qinwen Zheng and Dayana Yastremska. Yastremska, currently ranked No. 93, is the first qualifier in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam seminal since Christine Dorey in 1978.

On the men's side, Djokovic reached his record-extending 48th Grand Slam semifinal with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win against American Taylor Fritz. The 10-time Australian Open champion has now won 32 consecutive matches at Melbourne.

Djokovic's next opponent will be Jannik Sinner, who beat Andrey Rublev 6-4,7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to reach his first ever Australian Open semifinal. This will be a rematch of the 2023 Wimbledon men's singles semifinal, which Djokovic won in three sets before losing the championship game to Carlos Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev took down No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4 in a quarterfinal match Wednesday. Alcaraz lost the first two sets but won the third in a comeback attempt. Zverev's ankle needed treatment before the fourth set, but it didn't slow him down and he avoided going to a fifth.

The German star Zverev advanced to his seventh major semifinal and will be taking on Daniil Medvedev -- who did go into a five-set battle with Hubert Hurkacz before winning 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Here is all you need to know about the 2024 US Open:

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open

Dates: Jan. 13-27



Jan. 13-27 Where : Melbourne Park, Australia



: Melbourne Park, Australia Watch : ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel



: ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's seeding

Novak Djokovic (SRB) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) Daniil Medvedev (N/A) Jannik Sinner (ITA) Andrey Rublev (N/A) Alexander Zverev (GER) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Holger Rune (DEN) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Alex De Minaur (AUS) Casper Ruud (NOR) Taylor Fritz (USA) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Tommy Paul (USA) Karen Khachanov (N/A) Ben Shelton (USA) Frances Tiafoe (USA) Nicolas Jarry (CHL) Cameron Norrie (GBR) Adrian Mannarino (FRA) Ugo Humbert (FRA) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) Sebastian Baez (ARG) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Tallon Griekspoor (NLD) Sebastian Korda (USA) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

Women's seeding

Iga Swiatek (POL) Aryna Sabalenka (N/A) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Coco Gauff (USA) Jessica Pegula (USA) Ons Jabeur (TUN) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) Maria Sakkari (GRE) Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) Qinwen Zheng (CHN) Liudmila Samsonova (N/A) Daria Kasatkina (N/A) Veronika Kudermetova (N/A) Caroline Garcia (FRA) Ekaterina Alexandrova (N/A) Victoria Azarenka (N/A) Elina Svitolina (UKR) Magda Linette (POL) Donna Vekic (HRV) Sorana Cirstea (ROU) Anastasia Potapova (N/A) Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) Elise Mertens (BEL) Jasmine Paolini (ITA) Emma Navarro (USA) Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) Zhu Lin (CHN) Wang Xinyu (CHN) Marie Bouzkova (CZE) Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

Men's semifinal matches:

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 4 Jannik Sinner



No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 6 Alexander Zverev

Women's semifinal matches:

