The 2025 Australian Open finals are set. And we've got a pair of tremendous matches in the men's and women's singles tournaments. However, the semifinal to reach the men's championship left a sour taste in many fans' mouths.

No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev and No. 7 seed Novak Djokovic seemed ready to produce an instant classic in the semifinal after battling to a tiebreak in the opening set. But after putting a return shot into the net to give Zverev the set, Djokovic walked over to Zverev to let him know he could not continue. Some fans even booed the move, assuming Djokovic knew he was not healthy enough to even start the match. Regardless of that, Zverev is now set for his third Grand Slam final after previously falling to Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open and Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open.

He will take on the top seed Jannik Sinner, who has cruised through the tournament and continued to do so in the semifinal against American Ben Shelton (7-6, 6-2, 6-2). Sinner has dropped a single set so far at the Australian Open as he looks to collect his third Grand Slam title and go back to back Down Under.

In the women's tournament, No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka cruised to an easy victory against No. 11 Paula Badosa, and looked primed for a meeting with No. 2 Iga Świątek in the tournament final. However, No. 19 Madison Keys produced a sensational performance in the semifinals and upset Świątek 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 to reach just her second career Grand Slam final. Keys reached the US Open final back in 2017, but had never gotten to the final at the Australian Open.

A win on Saturday for Sabalenka would mark her third consecutive Australian Open title.

Where to watch the 2025 Australian Open

Dates: Jan. 11-26



Jan. 11-26 Where: Melbourne Park, Australia



Melbourne Park, Australia Watch: ESPN



ESPN Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's final

Sunday, Jan. 26

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 2 Alexander Zverev -- 3:30 a.m. ET

Women's final

Saturday, Jan. 25

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 19 Madison Keys -- 3:30 a.m. ET

Men's semifinal matches

No. 1 Jannik Sinner def. No. 21 Ben Shelton 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 Alexander Zverev def. No. 7 Novak Djokovic 7-6(5) (Retired)



Women's semifinal matches

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 11 Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-2

No. 19 Madison Keys def. No. 2 Iga Świątek

Men's quarterfinal matches

No. 1 Jannik Sinner def. No. 8 Alex De Minaur 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Alexander Zverev def. No. 12 Tommy Paul 7-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1

No. 7 Novak Djokovic def. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

No. 21 Ben Shelton def. Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6

Women's quarterfinal matches