The final four of the first Grand Slam tournament in 2025 is set. After a grueling couple of weeks, it's quite the set of pairings at the Australian Open semifinals.

Men's No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner is back after winning the tournament in 2024. Sinner had to fight off an illness in his fourth round matchup against Holger Rune. He then made quick work of No. 8 Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals in straight sets. He'll take on American Ben Shelton in the semis after he dispatched of Lorenzo Sonego in the quarters. It's Shelton's best showing at the Aussie Open after previously being eliminated in the quarterfinals. Andy Roddick is hopeful that Shelton or another one of the young Americans can break the streak at Grand Slams with no male player born in the United States winning since 2003.

On the other side of the bracket, a heavyweight showdown is set between the legendary champion Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. Djokovic outlasted his latest rival in the quarters when he beat Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic is now one step closer towards securing his 25th Grand Slam tournament trophy, which would break the tie with Margaret Court for the most in tennis history, regardless of gender. Zverev, meanwhile, is looking for his first Grand Slam title after reaching the semifinals six previous times.

In the women's tournament, there's the potential for another epic clash between arguably the two best players in the world. No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is back after winning this tournament in the last two years. She's set to face a tough opponent in Paula Badosa, who is in her first career Grand Slam semifinal.

And in the other matchup, No. 2 Iga Świątek is set to take on American Madison Keys. Świątek is in her second Aussie Open semifinal after previously making it this far in 2022 where she came up short. The native of Poland has five Grand Slam titles to her name, but she has yet to claim one at either the Australian Open or at Wimbledon. Keys, meanwhile, is in her third Aussie Open semifinal after previously reaching in 2015 and 2022. She has never reached the final at this tournament and only has one Grand Slam final in her career at the 2017 US Open.

Where to watch the 2025 Australian Open

Dates: Jan. 11-26



Jan. 11-26 Where: Melbourne Park, Australia



Melbourne Park, Australia Watch: ESPN, Tennis Channel



ESPN, Tennis Channel Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's semifinal matches

Friday, Jan. 24

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 21 Ben Shelton -- TBD

No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 7 Novak Djokovic -- TBD

Women's semifinal matches

Thursday, Jan. 23

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 11 Paula Badosa -- 3:30 a.m. ET

No. 2 Iga Świątek vs. No. 19 Madison Keys -- 5 a.m. ET

Men's quarterfinal matches

No. 1 Jannik Sinner def. No. 8 Alex De Minaur 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Alexander Zverev def. No. 12 Tommy Paul 7-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1

No. 7 Novak Djokovic def. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

No. 21 Ben Shelton def. Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6

Women's quarterfinal matches