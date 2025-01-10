World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be looking for his second consecutive Australian Open trophy, while Novak Djokovic chases a record-extending 11th title in Melbourne with former rival Andy Murray as his coach. It all begins on Saturday in Melbourne with the first Grand Slam tournament of 2025.
If he can win this month, Djokovic would earn his 25th Grand Slam trophy and break the tie with Margaret Court for most titles all time. Sinner, who beat him during last year's semifinals, is on the opposite side of the bracket. Djokovic's path to meet him is anything but easy as he could face world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, and potentially No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.
Djokovic brought reinforcements with Murray, who retired as a player last summer and agreed to coach the Serbian star at least through the Australian Open. They will make a more definitive decision regarding their future after the tournament.
Australian star Nick Kyrgios was getting ready to make a comeback using a protected ranking after not competing in a major since the 2022 US Open due to injury. Unfortunately, he recently suffered an abdominal injury and now his status for the Australian Open is questionable.
On the women's competition, Aryna Sabalenka is on a mission to win her third straight Australian Open, and she has a lot of momentum as she ended 2024 with her first US Open title. She is good on all surfaces, but she is extremely intimidating on hardcore. Sabalenka only dropped one combined set in the two major hardcourt tournaments last season.
American star Coco Gauff's best result last year was reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open before falling to Sabalenka, and we could potentially see a rematch. That being said, Gauff's first round at Melbourne shouldn't be taken lightly. She will face 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who upset her in the first round of Wimbledon in 2023.
Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek have been dominating women's tennis the past few years, but Gauff is currently one of the hottest players. Since falling to Emma Navarro in the Round of 16 at the US Open, Gauff has won 18 of 20 matches, with wins at Beijing's China Open, the WTA Finals in Riyadh and the United Cup.
Where to watch the 2025 Australian Open
- Dates: Jan. 11-26
- Where: Melbourne Park, Australia
- Watch: ESPN, Tennis Channel
- Stream: fubo (try for free)
Men's Singles
- Jannik Sinner
- Alexander Zverev
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Taylor Fritz
- Daniil Medvedev
- Casper Ruud
- Novak Djokovic
- Alex de Minaur
- Andrey Rublev
- Grigor Dimitrov
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Tommy Paul
- Holger Rune
- Ugo Humbert
- Jack Draper
- Lorenzo Musetti
- Frances Tiafoe
- Hubert Hurkacz
- Karen Khachanov
- Arthur Fils
- Ben Shelton
- Sebastian Korda
- Alejandro Tabilo
- Jiri Lehecka
- Alexei Popyrin
- Tomas Machac
- Jordan Thompson
- Sebastian Baez
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
- Francisco Cerundolo
- Flavio Cobolli
Women's singles
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Iga Swiatek
- Coco Gauff
- Jasmine Paolini
- Qinwen Zheng
- Elena Rybakina
- Jessica Pegula
- Emma Navarro
- Daria Kasatkina
- Danielle Collins
- Paula Badosa
- Diana Shnaider
- Anna Kalinskaya
- Mirra Andreeva
- Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Jelena Ostapenko
- Marta Kostyuk
- Donna Vekic
- Madison Keys
- Karolina Muchova
- Victoria Azarenka
- Katie Boulter
- Magdalena Frech
- Yulia Putintseva
- Liudmila Samsonova
- Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- Elina Svitolina
- Linda Noskova
- Leylah Fernandez
- Maria Sakkari
- Dayana Yastremska
Notable men's first round matches
- No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. Nicolas Jarry
- No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. Lucas Pouille
- No. 3 Carols Alcaraz vs. Alexander Shevchenko
- No. 4 Taylor Fritz vs. Jenson Brooksby
- No. 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. Kasidit Samrej
- No. 6 Casper Ruud vs. Jaume Munar
- No. 7 Novak Djokovic vs. Nishesh Basavareddy
- No. 8 Alex de Minaur vs. Botic van de Zandschulp
- No. 9 Andrey Rublev vs. Joao Fonsesca
- No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Fabio Fognini
- No. 17 Frances Tiafoe vs. Arthur Rinderknech
- Nick Kyrgios vs. Jacob Fearnley
Notable women's first round matches
- No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sloane Stephens
- No. 2 Iga Świątek vs. Katerina Siniakova
- No. 3 Coco Gauff vs. Sofia Kenin
- No. 4 Jasmine Paolini vs. Sijia Wei
- No. 5 Qinwen Zheng vs. Anca Todoni
- No. 6 Elena Rybakina vs. Emerson Jones
- No. 7 Jessica Pegula vs. Maya Joint
- No. 8 Emma Navarro vs. Payton Stearns
- No. 9 Daria Kasatkina vs. Viktoriya Tomova
- No. 10 Danielle Collins vs. Daria Snigur
- Naomi Osaka vs. Caroline Garcia