World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be looking for his second consecutive Australian Open trophy, while Novak Djokovic chases a record-extending 11th title in Melbourne with former rival Andy Murray as his coach. It all begins on Saturday in Melbourne with the first Grand Slam tournament of 2025.

If he can win this month, Djokovic would earn his 25th Grand Slam trophy and break the tie with Margaret Court for most titles all time. Sinner, who beat him during last year's semifinals, is on the opposite side of the bracket. Djokovic's path to meet him is anything but easy as he could face world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, and potentially No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

Djokovic brought reinforcements with Murray, who retired as a player last summer and agreed to coach the Serbian star at least through the Australian Open. They will make a more definitive decision regarding their future after the tournament.

Australian star Nick Kyrgios was getting ready to make a comeback using a protected ranking after not competing in a major since the 2022 US Open due to injury. Unfortunately, he recently suffered an abdominal injury and now his status for the Australian Open is questionable.

On the women's competition, Aryna Sabalenka is on a mission to win her third straight Australian Open, and she has a lot of momentum as she ended 2024 with her first US Open title. She is good on all surfaces, but she is extremely intimidating on hardcore. Sabalenka only dropped one combined set in the two major hardcourt tournaments last season.

American star Coco Gauff's best result last year was reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open before falling to Sabalenka, and we could potentially see a rematch. That being said, Gauff's first round at Melbourne shouldn't be taken lightly. She will face 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who upset her in the first round of Wimbledon in 2023.

Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek have been dominating women's tennis the past few years, but Gauff is currently one of the hottest players. Since falling to Emma Navarro in the Round of 16 at the US Open, Gauff has won 18 of 20 matches, with wins at Beijing's China Open, the WTA Finals in Riyadh and the United Cup.

Where to watch the 2025 Australian Open

Dates: Jan. 11-26



Jan. 11-26 Where: Melbourne Park, Australia



Melbourne Park, Australia Watch: ESPN, Tennis Channel



ESPN, Tennis Channel Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's Singles

Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz

Taylor Fritz

Daniil Medvedev

Casper Ruud

Novak Djokovic

Alex de Minaur

Andrey Rublev

Grigor Dimitrov

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tommy Paul

Holger Rune

Ugo Humbert

Jack Draper

Lorenzo Musetti

Frances Tiafoe

Hubert Hurkacz

Karen Khachanov

Arthur Fils

Ben Shelton

Sebastian Korda

Alejandro Tabilo

Jiri Lehecka

Alexei Popyrin

Tomas Machac

Jordan Thompson

Sebastian Baez

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Francisco Cerundolo

Flavio Cobolli



Women's singles

Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff

Jasmine Paolini

Qinwen Zheng

Elena Rybakina

Jessica Pegula

Emma Navarro

Daria Kasatkina

Danielle Collins

Paula Badosa

Diana Shnaider

Anna Kalinskaya

Mirra Andreeva

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Jelena Ostapenko

Marta Kostyuk

Donna Vekic

Madison Keys

Karolina Muchova

Victoria Azarenka

Katie Boulter

Magdalena Frech

Yulia Putintseva Liudmila Samsonova Ekaterina Alexandrova

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Elina Svitolina

Linda Noskova

Leylah Fernandez

Maria Sakkari

Dayana Yastremska



Notable men's first round matches

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. Nicolas Jarry

No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. Lucas Pouille

No. 3 Carols Alcaraz vs. Alexander Shevchenko

No. 4 Taylor Fritz vs. Jenson Brooksby

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. Kasidit Samrej

No. 6 Casper Ruud vs. Jaume Munar

No. 7 Novak Djokovic vs. Nishesh Basavareddy

No. 8 Alex de Minaur vs. Botic van de Zandschulp

No. 9 Andrey Rublev vs. Joao Fonsesca

No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Fabio Fognini

No. 17 Frances Tiafoe vs. Arthur Rinderknech

Nick Kyrgios vs. Jacob Fearnley

Notable women's first round matches