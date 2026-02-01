Carlos Alcaraz made history in Sunday's Australian Open men's singles final, taking out Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to become the youngest player to complete the career grand slam. The 22-year-old Spaniard broke the mark set by Don Budge in the 1938 French championships, when he was 22 years and 363 days.

Alcaraz's first career Australian Open title came against an all-time great, who was previously 10-0 in Melbourne finals. With both players coming off long, five-set wins in the semifinals, Djokovic was first to apply pressure in the first set with a 6-2 cruise before Alcaraz stormed back.

Over the final three sets, Djokovic struggled to combat Alcaraz's elite athleticism and speed, relaying on miscues for points instead of his usual forehand passing winners. In pursuit of his record-extending 25th major title, Djokovic battled throughout the decisive fourth set until several unforced errors led to the Alcaraz win.

On match point, Djokovic sailed a forehand wide to the corner as Alcaraz dropped his racket, put his hands on his head and dropped to the court inside Rod Laver Arena in celebration.

Alcaraz cements his status as the world's No. 1 player with the win and joins Djokovic, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the only men to complete the career grand slam in the Open era.

"Nobody knows how hard I've been working to get this trophy," Alcaraz said, hoisting the trophy. "I just appreciate this moment so much."

Alcaraz now has seven major titles and is the first to do it before turning 23.

"What you've been doing ... the best word to describe it is historic, legendary," Djokovic told Alcaraz after the match. "So congratulations. I wish you [the] best of luck for the rest of your career. You're so young. You have a lot of time, like myself. I'm sure we'll be seeing each other many times in the next 10 years."

After breaking Djokovic in the third and seventh game of the second set, Alcaraz seemed to hit a different level of play the rest of the match and never let it up, wearing down Djokovic. Alcaraz notched the only service break of the fourth set to prevail.

"I have to be honest," Djokovic said during his runner-up speech, "I didn't think that I would be standing in the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam once again, so I think I owe you the gratitude as well for pushing me forward over the last couple of weeks."

Djokovic first hinted at retirement after last year's French Open loss and concluded Sunday's time at the microphone on center court with a nod in that direction. Considering his appearance in the semifinals or better of the last several majors, however, Djokovic continues to play at an elite level in search of grand slam No. 25.

"God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months," Djokovic said. "but it has been a great ride, I love you guys."