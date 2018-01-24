Australian Open odds 2018: Proven expert picks Kyle Edmund vs. Marin Cilic in semifinals

Kyle Edmund and No. 6 Marin Cilic square off in the semis in Melbourne. USATSI

The 2018 Australian Open semifinals will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. Marin Cilic, the Croatian star who won the 2014 U.S. Open, faces upstart Brit Kyle Edmund in the first men's semifinal Thursday. Making his first Grand Slam semi appearance, the 23-year-old Edmund is a serious underdog to Cilic.



Most books are offering Cilic around -300 (risk $300 to win $100), with Edmund getting +250 (risk $100 to win $250).



In tennis, there are plenty of ways to bet besides simply picking the winner. That's where Sean Calvert comes in.



The internationally-acclaimed tennis expert has been cashing consistently for six years and is known for making legendary calls like Stan Wawrinka to win the 2014 Australian Open at plus $6,000 and Jack Sock to win the 2017 Paris Masters at plus $8,000.



Calvert specializes in Grand Slam events. In the 2017 French Open, he profited a whopping 16 betting units. In the 2013 U.S. Open, he nailed 25 of 28 bets. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big.



Calvert knows Cilic and Edmund have played once, Cilic winning in straight sets three months ago.



But he also knows Edmund "has improved markedly this season, both physically and technically, and currently looks like a threat to even top-10 opponents, as he showed in beating an erratic Grigor Dimitrov in the quarters."



"You'd expect nerves from Edmund in a major semifinal, but Cilic is hardly rock solid in the mental strength department either, and statistically there isn't much between this pair at the moment," Calvert told SportsLine.



