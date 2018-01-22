Australian Open odds 2018: Proven expert picks Nadal-Cilic, Federer-Berdych in quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal will face Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals of the year's first Grand Slam event. USATSI

The 2018 Australian Open men's quarterfinals will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors.

Hyeon Chung, the first Korean to reach the final eight at a Grand Slam, will face American Tennys Sandgren, who came in slumping but has been a revelation in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal will face off against Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych takes on Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov will battle Kyle Edmund.

Before you bet the Australian Open quarters, you need to see what Sean Calvert is picking.

The internationally acclaimed tennis journalist has been cashing consistently for six years and is known for making legendary calls like Stan Wawrinka to win the 2014 Australian Open at plus $6,000 and Jack Sock to win the 2017 Paris Masters at plus $8,000.

Calvert specializes in Grand Slam events. In the 2017 French Open, he profited a whopping 16 betting units. In the 2013 U.S. Open, he nailed 25 of 28 bets. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big.

Now, Calvert has analyzed the Australian Open 2018 quarterfinals and locked in his picks. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Calvert knows underdogs have fared terribly in this round, winning just twice in the past 24 Australian Open men's quarterfinal matches.

So how to profit?

We can tell you Calvert is betting Rafael Nadal at +275 to defeat Marin Cilic in exactly four sets.

"If Cilic can summon up his best form, he has a shot against Nadal in quick conditions on Rod Laver Arena," Calvert said. "Nadal can certainly be vulnerable to power in matches played on fast surfaces [Laver is the second-fastest court of the year behind Shanghai], but is Cilic capable of finding his best level and staying there for long enough? Doubtful, and one set is more likely."

Calvert's favorite bet is on Roger Federer vs. Tomas Berdych, and he's only sharing it over at SportsLine. He has also entered picks for Chung vs. Sandgren and Dimitrov vs. Edmund that you absolutely need to see.

So who should you back in the 2018 Australian Open quarterfinals? Visit SportsLine to see Sean Calvert's Australian Open quarterfinals best bets, and see which favorite could be in for the shock of a lifetime, all from the acclaimed expert who cashed in big at the French Open, and find out.