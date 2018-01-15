Australian Open results: Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens upset, Rafael Nadal rolls

Williams is one of eight American women to lose in the first round on Monday. Getty Images

Talk about a rough start for the Americans down under.

Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens were both upset on Day 1 of the Australian Open with American women going 1-for-9, while two of the highest-ranked U.S. men were also bounced.

U.S. Open champion Stephens, the No. 13 seed, was the first American woman to fall, losing 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 to No. 34-ranked Zhang Shuai. The defeat prolongs her run of eight straight defeats since her major breakthrough at the U.S. Open.

Stephens had a chance to serve for the match in the 10th game of the second set but dropped her serve and lost momentum.

"Tennis is definitely a roller coaster," Stephens told the Associated Press. "But I have learned to just not panic. It will be OK."

She was followed by Venus Williams, who lost her opener to Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-5. Venus Williams lost in last year's final to her sister, Serena, who hasn't played a Grand Slam tournament since after giving birth to her first child.

"I don't think I played a bad match. She just played above and beyond," said Venus Williams. "I just have to give her credit for that. I didn't play so bad, I wasn't missing every shot. Just didn't work out."

For fifth-seeded Venus, it was a first loss in five career meetings with Bencic, who lost to Serena in the first round last year.

Bencic, who was born a couple of months after the last time there was no Williams in the second round at the Australian Open (1997), hit 32 winners, had 12 unforced errors and converted five of 11 break-point chances. Williams had 26 unforced errors and 22 winners.

"I was thinking a lot about the last matches. For the first matches, I think I had a little bit too much respect, played a little bit careful and safe," Bencic said. "This time I really tried to come out and hit it big."

Here's what else you need to know from Monday's action in Melbourne:

What other Americans lost?

No. 10-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe, a semifinalist at the Australian Open and at the U.S. Open last year, was dealing with sickness in a loss 7-6 (4), 6-2 to Timea Babos.

Vandeweghe was leading in her first set before the rain delay on Hisense Arena, but sickness and irritation caught up with her.

She yelled an obscenity near the end of the second set and that, combined with a time violation in a changeover while she waited for a banana, led to a point penalty.

"I felt like (Babos) was being quite in-your-face about her `Come ons.' So it was more just explaining it to the umpire," Vandeweghe said. As for the banana, she added: "I was just trying to wait for what I asked for to come and the chair umpire deemed that it wasn't a good enough reason to wait for anything."

CiCi Bellis, Sofia Kenin -- who lost to No. 12 Julia Goerges, now on a 15-match winning streak -- Alison Riske, Taylor Townsend and Jennifer Brady all lost before Nicole Gibbs beat Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-1 to end the streak of eight losses for the U.S. women.

Irina Falconi lost 6-1, 6-1 to No. 23-seeded Daria Gavrilova in the last match on Rod Laver Arena, meaning the American women lost nine of their 10 matches on day 1.

No. 8-seeded Jack Sock, the highest ranked of the American men, lost 6-1, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-3 to Yuichi Sugita and his compatriot John Isner, seeded 16th, lost in four sets to Australian Matt Ebden. U.S. qualifier Kevin King lost in straight sets to No. 15 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

What about the top seeds?

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov opened with routine wins, as did second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki and No. 4 Elina Svitolina on the women's side.

Nadal, returning from time out with a sore right knee, had no problems in a 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 win over Victor Estrella Burgos in the first night match on Rod Laver Arena. At the same time, Australian hope Nick Kyrgios beat Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Also advancing were No. 6 Marin Cilic, No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta, No. 23 Gilles Muller, No. 24 Diego Schwartzman, No. 28 Damir Dzumhur, No. 30 Andrei Rublev and No. 31 Pablo.