Australian Open: Roger Federer delivers tearful speech after 20th Grand Slam title

If you thought Roger Federer's 20th Grand Slam win was tremendous, you should check out his acceptance speech.

Winner of three of the last five major tennis championships, the 36-year-old outdid No. 6 Marin Cilic to become the oldest man to win the Australian Open since Ken Rosewall pulled it off in 1972. And he thanked just about everyone, including Cilic and the thousands who have supported him over the years, in a heartfelt acceptance speech following the victory.

"It's unbelievable," Federer said. "Winning is just an absolute dream come true. The fairy tale continues."

Holding back tears later in his speech, the 20-time champ said "this is tough," admitting that his success "wouldn't be the same without you guys."

"You guys make me nervous. You guys make me practice. You guys fill the stadiums. Thank you."



January 28, 2018