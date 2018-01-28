Australian Open: Roger Federer delivers tearful speech after 20th Grand Slam title
The 36-year-old tennis star kisses his trophy and sheds tears in thanks after this weekend's win
If you thought Roger Federer's 20th Grand Slam win was tremendous, you should check out his acceptance speech.
Winner of three of the last five major tennis championships, the 36-year-old outdid No. 6 Marin Cilic to become the oldest man to win the Australian Open since Ken Rosewall pulled it off in 1972. And he thanked just about everyone, including Cilic and the thousands who have supported him over the years, in a heartfelt acceptance speech following the victory.
"It's unbelievable," Federer said. "Winning is just an absolute dream come true. The fairy tale continues."
Holding back tears later in his speech, the 20-time champ said "this is tough," admitting that his success "wouldn't be the same without you guys."
I'M NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING! 😭🙌— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2018
"You guys make me nervous. You guys make me practice. You guys fill the stadiums. Thank you."
- @RogerFederer 💎#AusOpenpic.twitter.com/sGHCB6mhJG
-
Roger Federer wins Australian Open
After winning the first four games, Federer was put on his toes by Cilic
-
2018 Australian Open odds, finals picks
Sean Calvert specializes in picking Grand Slam events and locked in a pick for the Australian...
-
Wozniacki wins Austrlalian Open title
Wozniacki, 27, breaks through in a three-set marathon and will No. 1 in the new world rank...
-
Watch, stream 2018 Australian Open
Watch Simona Halep take on Caroline Wozniacki for the women's Australian Open title
-
Federer into record seventh Aussie final
The ageless Roger Federer will face No. 6-seeded Marin Cilic in Sunday's men's final
-
Aussie Open: Wozniacki, Halep in final
The final will be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup, with the winner earning her first Grand Slam...
Add a Comment