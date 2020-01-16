Australian Open women's draw: Coco Gauff faces Venus Williams in first-round Wimbledon rematch

The first round of the Australian Open will feature a rematch of last year's most impressive Grand Slam upset. Coco Gauff, a 15-year-old Tennis wunderkind and the tournament's youngest female competitor, will face off against Venus Williams, the tournament's oldest at 39 years old.

The last time these two faced off was in the first round at Wimbledon, where Gauff's 6-4, 6-4 upset over Williams gave the teenager her first-ever victory at a major. Beyond the fact that this kid was beating one of the most accomplished names in tennis in the sport's most famous tournament, this was upset was completed on a surface where Venus was supposed to be at her best, and at a venue where she has won five of her seven major titles. Gauff would go on to become the youngest person to reach the round of 16 at Wimbledon since Martina Hingis in 1996.

The big-name matchups don't stop there for the tournament. Provided they make it to the third round, the winner of Gauff-Williams could very well be facing another young star in the sport: Naomi Osaka, the winner of last year's Australian Open. Whoever survives that test, will likely see Serena Williams, who has been desperately searching for her 24th Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter, in the quarterfinals.

The first round of the tournament begins on Jan. 19 in Melbourne, Australia.