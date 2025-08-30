Ben Shelton was in tears walking off the court Friday at the US Open. Unfortunately for the world's No. 6 player and second highest-rated American behind Taylor Fritz, he had no choice but to retire ahead of the fifth set against Adrian Mannarino -- an unexpected withdrawal after a shoulder injury.

For the first time in 178 career professional matches, Shelton had to stop play.

"Usually, I'll play through anything and just find a way," Shelton said after the match. "And whether it's sickness or injury, if I can stay out there, I can stay out there. I've never felt anything like this before, so that was kind of tough, I guess the uncertainty."

Known for his powerful serve, the 22-year-old lefty began to slice most of his offensive shots in the fourth set after the injury and was visibly in pain every time he tried to come over his forehands.

Shelton doesn't know when he suffered the shoulder injury during the match with Mannarino, and his physiotherapist was unable to alleviate pain. Shelton doesn't yet know if the ailment will be long term or something he can get over quickly.

Shelton landed hard on his left arm after stretching for a ball in the corner to win the third set on a wild return before grimacing a few minutes into the fourth set. TV audio caught Shelton saying to his coach's box, "I did something to my shoulder. I don't know what it is."

Shelton's previous best finish at the US Open was a semifinal appearance in 2023.

"I was just trying to adjust and figure out whatever I can to keep competing," Shelton said. "Even though I was in pain, I was just in that competitive mindset of trying to find a way and push through it, so it was not really a thought in my mind."

Shelton was playing the best tennis of his career this summer after winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto and coasting to straight sets wins at the US Open in the first two rounds against Ignacio Buse and Pablo Carreno Busta. However, something changed in Shelton's shoulder after leading two sets to one against Mannarino, who won the fourth set 6-4 prior to the American's decision to retire.

"I've got a lot to be grateful for. Been pretty fortunate with my life; blessings, talents, a lot of things God's given me," Shelton said. "A small setback like this, yeah, it hurts. I was playing really well, I was in form, a lot of confidence. Just so many things to be happy with the way that I was playing, moving on the court, competing.

"You won't hear me over here pouting about how bad things are with the summer that I've had," he continued, "the things that I've been able to do in this sport in a short amount of time and the people I've got around me. Like I said, a lot of blessings."

Looking ahead for Shelton

With his injury status unknown, Shelton will likely iron out a plan with his coach and medical staff to determine the best move forward conercning his shoulder situation. The US Open is the year's final major, but the Laver Cup begins in San Francisco in two weeks, the Japan Open on Sept. 22, and the Shanghai Masters next month.

Shelton played in all three of those tournaments last year, reaching the third round of the Japan Open and Shanghai Masters with losses to Arthur Fils and Jannik Sinner.