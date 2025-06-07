The championship match for the 2025 men's French Open is officially set, which means bettors can utilize sportsbook promos and betting sites for Sunday's match between defending champ Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Here's everything you need to know about these available promos, as well as a preview of Sunday's championship match.

Betting on the 2025 French Open finals

Alcaraz has the opportunity to defend his title after Lorenzo Musetti retired in the fourth round of the semifinals due to injury. Alcaraz had a stellar 2024 season, winning both the French Open and Wimbledon, and he defeated Alexander Zverev to win at Roland Garros last year. Now, he takes on Sinner. Alcaraz is a slim -115 favorite to win his second straight French Open title (wager $115 to win $100) while Sinner is -110.

Sinner is the world No. 1 right now while Alcaraz is No. 2. Sinner took down the legendary Novak Djokovic in the semifinals to advance to Sunday's championship match. Sinner is a three-time major winner, including this year's Australian Open. He's never won the French Open, though, with his best finish prior to this year coming last year when he made it to the semifinals. Alcaraz is 7-4 against Sinner in their careers. Alcaraz has won the last four matchups, which includes eliminating Sinner in last year's French Open.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important to practice, whether you're an experienced bettor or new to it. That includes not chasing losses and understanding your limits, but also knowing the tools and resources available to you. Sportsbooks offer time and wager limits among other tools, and there are also national resources available like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.