The 2025 US Open begins Sunday, Aug. 24, and it will be the final Grand Slam tennis event on the calendar for the year. Jannik Sinner, who won last year's US Open singles title and captured Wimbledon this year, is the +105 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat as the men's champion. Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Sinner in the French Open before losing to him in the Wimbledon final, is +200 to win the US Open. On the women's side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is a +275 co-favorite with Iga Swiatek, who won the US Open in 2022.

FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 are all running "bet and get" promotions. DraftKings is also offering a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket in addition to $200 in bonus bets, while bet365 is giving $200 in bonus bets. FanDuel is giving out $300 in bonus bets but requires the user's first wager to win, though there's no minimum odds requirement for that qualifying bet.

BetMGM and Fanatics are also giving out bonus bets, albeit in a different way. BetMGM covers a user's first bet with up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but the user has to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is giving users the chance to wager $100 on every designated "Game Day" and receive bonus bets if the wager loses.

Caesars has opted to give out profit boosts instead of bonus bets. The platform is issuing 20 100% profit boosts after users wager $1 or more.

It's not often you see three straight Grand Slam finals with the same matchup, but there's little reason to believe Sinner and Alcaraz will not meet again in the US Open final. Sinner was actually one set away from being eliminated from Wimbledon but advanced after Grigor Dimitrov had to withdraw due to a torn pectoral muscle. The Italian let Alcaraz come back on him at the French Open but made no such mistake at Wimbledon, winning the final in four sets after losing the opener.

Novak Djokovic, who won this event for the fourth time in his career in 2023, is priced at +1400 at DraftKings to win in 2025 behind Sinner and Alcaraz. Djokovic made the semifinals in the French Open and Wimbledon but could not get past Sinner. Can he break through in New York? Americans Ben Shelton (+2200) and Taylor Fritz (+3000) are coming off strong Wimbledon performances and could be intriguing longshot picks as they are certain to get strong support from the home crowd. Fritz made the US Open final a year ago.

Sabalenka has been in the last two finals on the women's side, losing in 2023 to Coco Gauff (+950) before triumphing in 2024 over a different American star in Jessica Pegula (+4000). Even though she enters this tournament as the No. 1 player in the world, she hasn't won a Grand Slam event in 2025. An American player has eliminated her in each of the 2025 tournaments. Madison Keys (+2000) defeated her in the Australian Open final, Gauff beat her in the French Open and Amanda Anisimova (+2500) won their Wimbledon semifinal matchup. Maybe this is Sabalenka's moment to break through. Swiatek enters this event after winning Wimbledon.

