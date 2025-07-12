The 2025 Wimbledon men's final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is set for Sunday morning, and if you're looking into tennis betting, you can use the latest BetMGM bonus code, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Alcaraz is the two-time defending champion and is coming off a win over Sinner in the French Open final last month. The latest Wimbledon odds from BetMGM have Alcaraz listed as the -118 favorite (risk $118 to win $100), while Sinner is the +100 underdog. There are also Alcaraz vs. Sinner props such as total aces (21.5) and correct final score.

Sunday's Sinner vs. Alcaraz match will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Centre Court in London.

2025 Wimbledon men's final preview

Alcaraz extended his winning streak against Sinner to five matches in the French Open final, where he was able to fend off three match points in the fourth set before ultimately winning in a fifth-set tiebreak. They are now meeting just over a month later, giving Sinner a chance to get immediate revenge. The Italian is coming off a dominant 3-0 win over seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, earning his first trip to a Wimbledon final.

He has reached the final at all four Grand Slams, becoming the second-youngest player to do so. Sinner will now be looking for his first major title outside of hard courts, while Alcaraz is eyeing his third consecutive Wimbledon title. The Spaniard needed four sets to get past American Taylor Fritz in their semifinal meeting, stepping up in the fourth set tiebreak.

Alcaraz holds an impressive 12-1 record in title matches at high-profile tournaments, and he is 14-1 in the deciding set of best-of-five matches. He has thoroughly demonstrated his mental toughness in those matches, which could come into play on Sunday. However, he is only a -118 favorite in the Wimbledon odds from BetMGM.

The over/under for total games in the match is 41.5, while Alcaraz is favored by 1.5 games. Bettors can also evaluate Wimbledon lines such as total aces (21.5), which is significantly higher than the total (11.5) when they met in the French Open. The over/under for double faults is 7.5 after they combined for seven at Roland Garros.

