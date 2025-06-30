The 2025 Wimbledon Championships begin Monday at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and if you're looking into tennis betting, you can use the latest BetMGM bonus code, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. All eyes are on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on the men's side. Alcaraz is the +115 favorite (risk $100 to win $115) in the 2025 Wimbledon odds from BetMGM after Alcaraz beat Sinner in a thrilling French Open final earlier in June. Sinner is close behind at +190, while seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic (+650) and Jack Draper (+1600) of England are some of the other 2025 Wimbledon contenders. For the women's draw, Aryna Sabalenka is the slight +240 favorite, followed by Elena Rybakina at +650 and American Coco Gauff at +400. If you want to learn more about the BetMGM bonus code, other sportsbook promos or tennis betting options on betting sites like BetMGM for Wimbledon 2025, we've got you covered.

2025 Wimbledon preview

Alcaraz looks to win his third Wimbledon championship and second Grand Slam event in a row when play begins on Monday. His main challengers appear to be Sinner. Alcaraz, 22, has been dominant at Wimbledon, posting an 18-2 all-time record there. He has been nearly unstoppable on grass, posting a career 29-3 mark on the surface.



Sinner, 23, will be looking to earn his fourth Grand Slam title and second of the year after claiming the 2025 Australian Open this past January. Like Alcaraz, Sinner has enjoyed success on grass, especially the last three years. He was 9-1 on the surface last year, after going 8-3 on grass in 2023. Not to be counted out is Djokovic, 38. He has 24 Grand Slam titles in his career, including seven Wimbledon championships. Over the last six Wimbledon Tournaments held, he has won four titles, while taking second twice.



The women's tournament should be just as fierce, as Sabalenka enters as the +240 favorite. Those expected to give her the biggest challenge are Rybakina. Swiatek and Gauff (+800). Sabalenka, 27, is a three-time Grand Slam winner, but is seeking her first Wimbledon title. She is coming off back-to-back runners-up finishes at the Australian and French Open.



Rybakina, 26, won the 2022 Wimbledon title, but has reached just one Grand Slam final since. She has had a lot of success on grass throughout her career, compiling a 36-13 mark on the surface. Iga Swiatek, 24, is a five-time Grand Slam winner with four French Open titles to her name. She is just 21-9 on grass in her career. Gauff, 21, is coming off a win at the French Open, but will be looking to get past the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

