The 2025 Wimbledon men's final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday morning is perfect for tennis betting with the latest BetMGM bonus code, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Alcaraz is seeking his third consecutive Wimbledon title, while Sinner is in his first Wimbledon final. This is the latest edition of the budding rivalry between the top two players in the sport, as Alcaraz just beat Sinner in the French Open final last month. Alcaraz is the -110 favorite (risk $110 to win $100) in the 2025 Wimbledon odds, while Sinner is the slight -105 underdog.

Sunday's Sinner vs. Alcaraz match will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Centre Court in London. If you want to learn more about the BetMGM bonus code, other sportsbook promos or tennis betting options on betting sites like BetMGM for the 2025 Wimbledon men's final, we've got you covered.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

The BetMGM bonus code is a "first bet offer" type of promo. You can bet up to $1,500 on your first bet and get the same amount in bonus bets if you lose.

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to use your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

BetMGM offers a very friendly blend of bonuses and promos for returning players, although there is no specific BetMGM bonus code for existing users.

2025 Wimbledon men's final preview

Five weeks after an epic French Open final, Alcaraz and Sinner will meet in a Grand Slam final for the second time. They have won seven of the past eight major tournaments, splitting the six since the start of 2024. Alcaraz has won six straight head-to-head meetings with Sinner, including two on clay this year.

This will be their second overall meeting on grass, as Sinner picked up a four-set win in the fourth round of 2022 Wimbledon. Alcaraz can stretch his lead atop the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin standings to 2,940 points with a third straight Wimbledon title, which would give him a huge cushion for year-end World No. 1. The Spaniard is riding a career-best 24 match winning streak dating back to his title in Rome, and he has 33 wins in his last 34 matches.

He has dropped five sets en route to the final at Wimbledon, with two of them coming in the opening round against Fabio Fognini. Sinner was four games from defeat against Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round before a pectoral injury forced Dimitrov to retire, but the Italian has not lost a set in any of his other five wins. He is coming off back-to-back 3-0 wins over Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton.

With both players entering in excellent form, oddsmakers have this match listed as a virtual pick'em. The over/under for total games is 42.5, while the over/under for aces is 21.5. Sinner was a slight -120 favorite in the French Open final.

Responsible gaming

BetMGM provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.