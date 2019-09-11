Bianca Andreescu gets keys to her hometown, a message from Drake, and more love from Canada after historic US Open win

Bianca Andreescu made her mark on tennis history when she beat one of the sport's icons, Serena Williams, in the 2019 US Open final at just 19-years-old. She became the first teenager to win the tournament since Russia's Maria Sharapova did in 2006.

She is the first Canadian to ever win a Grand Slam tennis event, and her home country is celebrating as such. From messages from celebrities and politicians to gifts and talks of street signs named after her, the young tennis star is getting the royal celebration treatment.

Mayor Bonnie Crombie of Mississauga, Ontario, Andreescu's home town, says that she plans to give the US Open champion keys to the city. There have also been talks of a street named after the 19-year-old. "Andresscu Way" does have a nice ring to it.

Mississauga council voted today to add Bianca Andreescu's last name to the pool of names to assign to new streets.



It could look something like this! https://t.co/vYM4RBS4OH — Siobhan Morris (@siomo) September 11, 2019

After her big win, the Toronto Raptors, who know a little something about making Canada proud with a big win themselves, gave her a shoutout on twitter and posted a photo of a custom jersey with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Speaking of the Raptors, she also got a message from Raptors superfan Drake after joking that the hip-hop star hadn't reached out to her. In a press conference on Wednesday she excitedly exclaimed before heading out, "Oh Drake messaged me by the way," getting laughs from the media.

Drake finally messaged Bianca Andreescu 😂 pic.twitter.com/aehgKL7s5q — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 11, 2019

Even the WWE took note of Andreescu's impressive performance in the US Open. Triple H sent her a custom championship belt to commemorate the accomplishment. Not sure that will fit on the shelf next to her trophy, so she may have to find a special spot for that to hang.

She also got a congratulations from Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Congratulations @Bandreescu_! 🇨🇦 You’ve made history and made a whole country very proud. #SheTheNorth https://t.co/W98v1lUN9o — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 7, 2019

It is not just celebrities and teams that are taking notice of her accomplishments, she is also inspiring young children and potential future tennis stars.