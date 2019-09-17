Bianca Andreescu, US Open champion, honored with rally, key to the city in hometown of Mississauga

Bianca Andreescu's US Open celebration tour continued this week as thousands showed up to honor the tennis star in her hometown of Mississauga. The Canadian was greeted by fans holding tennis rackets and the country's flag in the crowd.

The guest of honour has arrived at Celebration Square in Mississauga. #SheTheNorth pic.twitter.com/cvlvNXMBW6 — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) September 15, 2019

Not only was she in the spotlight at the rally, but Andreescu also got the key to the city and a street named after her.

"It's not very often you have an opportunity to name a street for a US Open champion, so we're thinking what about Andreescu Way," Mayor Bonnie Crombie said.

Andreescu was appreciative of the support and seemed to be soaking in every minute of the experience.

"Well, this is crazy. This is crazy," she said. "I never thought I would have my own parade before, let alone the key to the city and a street named after me."

She went on to thank her fans, family, friends and people in the sport for their support over the years. She joked, saying her goals were to not fall in her heels and not mess up her speech, and she accomplished both.

Crombie had high praise for the 19-year-old saying, "We are so proud of you and your achievements, and your big US win, your most graceful and modest approach towards embracing your successes has embodied the values of Mississauga, Ontario and Canada."

Canada's Prime Minister tweeted out photos from the event captioning it, "In Canada, anything is possible. You're an inspiration, @Bandreescu and we're all so proud of you."

This has been a great year for sports in Canada, with the Toronto Raptors bringing home their first NBA Championship. Andreescu has not only been able to watch what Canada has done, but be part of it as well.

"I am truly, truly blessed," she said. "What's happening in Canadian sports this year has been so beautiful to watch and so inspiring."

Andreescu already received a shoutout from Drake, got a personalized WWE belt, a picture with the Larry O'Brien trophy and now she can add a key to the city and a street sign to her off-the-court accomplishments.