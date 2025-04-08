Tennis legend Billie Jean King became the first female athlete to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. King's star was unveiled with the help of Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis.

For many years, the Hollywood Walk of Fame only featured celebrities in the categories of film, television, music and radio. In 2021, the Walk of Fame added a Sports Entertainment category. King, a 39-time Grand Slam champion, was the first woman to be honored in that category.

"The important thing is, I don't want to be the last one," King said in her speech, according to the official Olympics website.

King was born and raised in Long Beach, not far from Hollywood, and she said her mother would have been especially moved by this newest accolade.

"My family loved music and movies," King said. "My mother would have loved this."

Johnson also spoke at the event, and he praised King for using her time and resources to bring about positive change in her community and across the world.

"You always fight for what's right," Johnson said. "You lend your platform and your voice and your time and your money to bring about change."

King's star was the 2,807th one to be awarded on the Walk of Fame. Fans looking to visit it can find it at the intersection of Hollywood and Vine.