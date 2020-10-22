Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been charged with concealing multiple trophies and medals from bankruptcy trustees during the financial proceedings, which began in 2017. Becker is now facing 28 charges relating to a "failure to comply with legal obligations to disclose information."

After initially facing 19 charges, Becker appeared in a London courtroom on Thursday and was given nine additional charges that allege that he hid some of his assets. Among the new accusations are that Becker was hiding his 1985 All England Club trophy from when he became the youngest player to ever win a Wimbledon men's singles title at just 17 years old.

Among the other items that Becker is accused of hiding are the President's Cup from 1985 and 1989, a 1988 Davis Cup gold coin, a 1989 Davis Cup trophy, his 1989 Wimbledon trophy, his 1991 and 1996 Australian Open trophies, and a gold medal from the 1992 Olympics.

In addition, Becker's indictment alleges that he concealed these items from bankruptcy trustees in addition to transferring large amounts of money to multiple individuals. Becker allegedly transferred more than $52,000 to his ex-wife, Barbara Becker, in 2017. The two have been divorced since 2001.

Becker is also accused of transferring nearly $125,000 to his estranged wife, Sharlely Becker, in 2017. The couple separated in 2018.

In 2019, Becker was charged with hiding assets that include a London apartment and $1.4 million in cash from bankruptcy trustee. If convicted on those charges, the former tennis star would face seven years in prison. During a hearing last September, Becker admitted that he owned two properties in Germany, which went undeclared, in addition to the London home.

Becker won 49 singles titles during his 16-year tennis career including nine Grand Slam tournaments. The German tennis star also trained current No. 1 ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic from 2013 to 2016.