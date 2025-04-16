British tennis player Harriet Dart has issued an apology after asking the umpire to inform her opponent, Lois Boisson, to wear deodorant during their Rouen Open match on Tuesday. Dart claimed that Boisson "smells really bad."

Courtside microphones caught Dart making the complaint in the second set. Dart ended up losing the match 6-0, 6-3.

"Can you tell her to wear deodorant," Dart could be heard asking the umpire. "Because the smell. Can you tell her to wear deodorant? She smells really bad."

The umpire couldn't be heard responding to Dart's request, while Boisson was on the other side of the court.

Dart, the world No. 62, ended up apologizing in a story post on her Instagram account.

"I want to apologize for what I said on the court today, it was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret," Dart said. "That's not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. I'll learn from this and move forward."

Boisson showcased her sense of humor in a post on her Instagram story. She posted an edited photo of herself holding deodorant during a serve. She also tagged the personal hygiene brand Dove and said "apparently need a collab."

Boisson was making her WTA Tour debut at the Rouen Open, and is ranked No. 303 in the WTA rankings after dealing with a knee injury in 2024. She is scheduled to take on Moyuka Uchijima in the Round of 16 on Thursday.