World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has announced that he will not participate in the upcoming Italian and French Open tournaments. That means Alcaraz will not defend the French Open title he won with an epic five-set victory over Jannik Sinner in 2025.

While playing in his first match at the Barcelona Open on April 14, Alcaraz received treatment for his right wrist. While Alcaraz was able to defeat Otto Virtanen in straight sets, he withdrew from the tournament before missing the Madrid Open. He was then spotted in Europe sporting a heavy wrist brace.

"After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and Roland Garros, while we wait to assess the evolution to decide when we will return to the court," Alcaraz wrote on X. "It's a complicated moment for me, but I'm sure we'll come out stronger from here."

In 2025, Alcaraz won both the Italian and French Opens.

Since 2021, Alcaraz has only missed one Grand Slam tournament, having missed the 2023 Australian Open with a hamstring injury. Alcaraz has won seven Grand Slam events in his career, including achieving the rare Career Grand Slam by winning the French Open, Australian Open, US Open and Wimbledon.

Alcaraz's injury leaves the door wide open for Sinner to grab the fifth Grand Slam tournament win of his career as the world No. 1 will not have to worry about his biggest rival on the other side of the bracket.