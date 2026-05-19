Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been the two dominant figures in men's tennis for the past three years, winning the last nine men's grand slam singles titles going back to 2024.

Unfortunately for fans, we will not get to see a continuation of their budding rivalry in the next two grand slam events due to an Alcaraz wrist injury. Alcaraz, a seven-time grand slam champion, had previously withdrawn from the upcoming French Open, where he's won back-to-back titles. The Spaniard announced on Tuesday that he would also be out through Wimbledon later this summer.

My recovery is going well and I'm feeling much better, but unfortunately I'm still not ready to compete, which is why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon. They are two truly special tournaments for me and I will miss them a lot. We'll keep working to come back as soon as possible!

Alcaraz captured back-to-back Wimbledon titles in 2023 and 2024 before getting bested by Sinner in 2025. He'll now miss the grass court season, which puts a damper on the excitement for a potential rematch at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club, but his statement does provide some hope that he'll be able to return for the final major of the season at the U.S. Open.

Alcaraz captured his first Australian Open title earlier this year, completing the career grand slam by beating Novak Djoković in the final after the 24-time grand slam champ ended Sinner's attempt at a three-peat in the semifinals. With Alcaraz out of the French Open and Wimbledon, Sinner, a four-time grand slam champion, becomes the massive favorite in both. If he wins the French Open, he will also complete the career grand slam, and if he captures both the French and Wimbledon, he will trim Alcaraz's overall lead in grand slam titles to just one.