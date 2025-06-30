For Wimbledon favorite Carlos Alcaraz, he's just lucky to play another match after surviving Monday's terrifying five-set win over Fabio Fognini 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 in the opening round. Alcaraz, who improved to 18-0 in first-round Grand Slam matches, alternated set wins against the world's 138th-ranked player before taking hold in the fifth with a couple of his best serves of the bout.

Alcaraz failed to bring his best against Fognini for nearly four hours prior to the fifth, struggling to fire on all cylinders like he did during his five-set win over Jannik Sinner in the French Open final. Alcaraz appeared to lack energy in his Wimbledon opener against Fognini prior to coming on strong in the decisive set.

The 38-year-old Italian, who is expected to retire later this year, played one of the best matches of his career, dominating on serve while handling Alcaraz's cross-court shots with ease.

"He has just looked uninspired throughout this match," ESPN's Chris Fowler said early in the fifth set.

Alcaraz brought the crowd to its feet with a forehand winner to close the second game and grab a much-needed break in the fifth set before cruising to a three-game lead on serve. Alcaraz tossed his hands in the air and let our a roar, one of the first times he showed emotion throughout the match.

The fifth set was delayed by 17 minutes prior to the start of the fourth game in the fifth set after a fan fell ill due to a heat-related situation. On serve without a warmup when play resumed, Fognini was aided by a couple Alcaraz return errors, but failed to win the service game after two short volleys went into the net.

And with the Alcaraz break, that was inevitably it for the upset-minded Fognini, who was noticeably upset with himself in the middle of the final set.

Alcaraz hopes to become the first player on the men's tour since Bjorn Borg to complete the French Open-Wimbledon double in consecutive years. Alcaraz is only the third defending Wimbledon champion all-time to be taken to five sets in the first round of the following year's Grand Slam.

Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final each of the past two summers.

"I'm coming here thinking I really want to win the title," Alcaraz said before his Wimbledon opener. "I really want (this) trophy. I'm not thinking about how many players have done it (in the past), winning three or winning a bunch in a row. I'm just thinking about wanting to be ready and prepare myself in the best way possible.

"Obviously, I feel I'm confident right now. Just think about going forward, still doing the good things and start the tournament. Two weeks is really long in a Grand Slam, but right now, I'm not thinking about who I could join if I win three Wimbledons in a row."

Alcaraz plays Oliver Tarvet Wednesday in the second round. Tarvet was a straight-sets winner over Leandro Riedi 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.